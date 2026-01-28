AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Dogecoin Bears Face Sell-Off With 4,578% Liquidation Imbalance

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Wed, 28/01/2026 - 13:10
    The latest rebound in the price of Dogecoin has triggered a massive sell-off and uptick in liquidation imbalance.
    Advertisement
    Dogecoin Bears Face Sell-Off With 4,578% Liquidation Imbalance
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dogecoin (DOGE) has recorded a massive sell-off as the liquidation imbalance hit 4,578% in the last four hours. The liquidation was triggered by DOGE’s sharp uptick in price as the meme coin gained suddenly on the market. The development resulted in losses for bears.

    Advertisement

    Dogecoin price surge triggers heavy short liquidations

    CoinGlass data show that in the last four hours, short position traders lost $261,980 as the price surged by over 3%. The uptick shocked those betting on Dogecoin to remain in its bearish state as the meme coin posted a recovery in the last 24 hours.

    DOGE climbed as Bitcoin, the leading digital asset, rebounded in the crypto market to reclaim the $89,000 level. This positively impacted altcoins, including Dogecoin, which received new capital injection as investors anticipate further upswing.

    In the past 24 hours, Dogecoin has climbed from a low of $0.1214 to an intraday peak of $0.1273. As of press time, Dogecoin exchanges hands at $0.1263, which represents a 3.78% increase within this time frame.

    The king of the meme coins has also recorded a significant surge in trading volume, which rose by 29.61% to $1.24 billion. The volume spike indicates increased engagement from investors, who are leveraging the rebound sparked by Bitcoin’s gains.

    If Dogecoin is able to hold above the $0.1243 support, it could continue its upsurge. The current price level and volume signals that the market is absorbing selling pressure, so a reversal is unlikely.

    However, the Relative Strength Index at 43.7 does not clearly define if it is oversold or overbought. At the moment, retail traders are still driving momentum in the market, and sustained growth might require institutional interest.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 01/28/2026 - 11:17
    "Best Times to Get Ahead": Coinbase CEO Says as Sentiment Drops on Market
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    It is worth mentioning that the price shift also caused mild losses for long position traders, with $5,600 cleared within the four-hour period.

    Key rebound signals

    With the recent bullish moves by Dogecoin, the meme coin’s earlier Bollinger Bands signal might finally come through. As U.Today reported, DOGE is likely to witness a 30% upsurge if market conditions are favorable. This might support the asset's climb toward the $0.16 zone.

    To achieve this, investors and market participants need to actively engage the meme coin and ensure that volume stays up. Additionally, the $0.1243 support needs to hold amid broader crypto market volatility.

    Earlier, Dogecoin investors had shown potential with increased open interest⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, which hit $1.41 billion over the weekend. If such is sustained, Dogecoin might be on the path of recovery.

    #Dogecoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Jan 28, 2026 - 13:02
    XRP Price Analysis for January 28
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 12:59
    XRP to $2.69? Bull and Bear Case Targets Revealed in 2026 Price Prediction
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    The State of TRON H2 2025: Stablecoin Settlement at Scale Amid Rising Competition
    Toobit and LALIGA Celebrate Partnership with $1M Super Match Carnival
    ZetaChain 2.0 Launches With Anuma, Bringing Private Memory and AI Interoperability to Creators
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 13:10
    Dogecoin Bears Face Sell-Off With 4,578% Liquidation Imbalance
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    Price Analysis
    Jan 28, 2026 - 13:02
    XRP Price Analysis for January 28
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 12:59
    XRP to $2.69? Bull and Bear Case Targets Revealed in 2026 Price Prediction
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    Price Analysis
    Jan 28, 2026 - 12:53
    DOGE Price Analysis for January 28
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 12:46
    3,203 New XRP Accounts: Fundamental Spike on XRP Ledger Spotted
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 13:10
    Dogecoin Bears Face Sell-Off With 4,578% Liquidation Imbalance
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Price Analysis
    Jan 28, 2026 - 13:02
    XRP Price Analysis for January 28
    Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 12:59
    XRP to $2.69? Bull and Bear Case Targets Revealed in 2026 Price Prediction
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all