Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for April 1

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    How long may correction of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and XRP last?
    Mon, 1/04/2024 - 15:20
    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for April 1
    Cover image via www.tradingview.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The new week has started with a correction of the cryptocurrency market, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BTC/USD

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 1.08% since yesterday.

    Image by TradingView

    On the daily chart, the rate of BTC is falling after yesterday's bullish closure. If today's bar closes below $69,500, traders may expect a test of the $68,000 zone soon.

    Bitcoin is trading at $69,616 at press time.

    ETH/USD

    Ethereum (ETH) has followed the drop of BTC, going down by 2.07%.

    Image by TradingView

    From the technical point of view, Ethereum (ETH) is trading similarly to BTC as bears are also trying to seize the initiative. At the moment, one should pay attention to the interim level of $3,400. If it breaks out, the drop is likely to continue to the $3,200-$3,300 zone.

    Ethereum is trading at $3,537 at press time.

    XRP/USD

    XRP is the biggest loser today, going down by 2.57%.

    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, the price of XRP is once again testing the support level of $0.60355. If the bar closes near or below that mark, the accumulated energy might be enough for a blast to the $0.58 area.

    XRP is trading at $0.6077 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Ethereum Price Prediction #XRP Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    related image Polygon Labs CEO: Ethereum (ETH) Might Lose Value to L3
    2024/04/01 15:16
    Polygon Labs CEO: Ethereum (ETH) Might Lose Value to L3
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Jim Cramer Issues Urgent Market Warning as Bitcoin Plunges
    2024/04/01 15:16
    Jim Cramer Issues Urgent Market Warning as Bitcoin Plunges
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Ethereum (ETH) Price History Hints at Double Digit Gains in Q2; What to Watch
    2024/04/01 15:16
    Ethereum (ETH) Price History Hints at Double Digit Gains in Q2; What to Watch
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Wiki Finance Expo Hong Kong 2024 Is Coming in May!
    IXO™ 2024: South Korea's Largest Web3 Roadshow Expands Lineup
    Blockhain Sophon Secures $10M in Funding from Renowned Investors While Shrouded in Mystery
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for April 1
    Polygon Labs CEO: Ethereum (ETH) Might Lose Value to L3
    Jim Cramer Issues Urgent Market Warning as Bitcoin Plunges
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD