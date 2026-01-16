AdvertisementAdvert.
    Binance Cuts Support for Five Popular Cryptocurrencies: Ethereum, Meme Coins and DeFi in Focus

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 16/01/2026 - 9:02
    Binance is cutting off network support for ARB, 1INCH, TURBO and others starting Jan. 22, putting millions at risk of loss if tokens are sent over now-blocked chains.
    Cover image via U.Today
    Binance just announced that it is cutting support for five major cryptocurrencies on some of the biggest blockchain networks, starting at 8:00 a.m. UTC on Jan. 22, 2026. While the coins are not being delisted, users sending funds over the specified chains after that time risk losing them once and for all.

    The affected pairings span a bunch of different ecosystems. Arbitrum (ARB) and 0G (0G) will not be supported via the Ethereum Network anymore. Also, 1Inch (1INCH) is being cut off on the BNB Smart Chain, Kite (KITE) on AVAX-C Chain and Turbo (TURBO) on Solana.

    In practice, this means you cannot make or receive cross-chain deposits or withdrawals for these tokens on the networks they are now excluded from. The platform said that deposits made using these channels after the deadline will not be credited and could lead to total asset loss. 

    But users can still transfer these coins using other chains that Binance supports — assuming there is enough liquidity.

    Are assets safe?

    A network's choice says a lot. Ethereum and Solana dominate decentralized finance and meme coin flows and BNB Chain has long been a cheaper DeFi alternative. Cutting 1inch from BNB and TURBO from Solana cuts off a lot of retail access.

    What's especially ironic is that ARB was actually developed as a scaling solution for Ethereum, but now it is being removed from the network.

    No official reason was given, but it might have something to do with the cost of maintaining the bridge, network fees or compliance risk. 

    For now, it is an obvious sign: if you are holding any of these five tokens, it is time to double-check which network they are on.

    #Binance #Ethereum #Meme Cryptocurrencies #Solana #DeFi News
