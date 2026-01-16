AdvertisementAdvert.
    Bitcoin And Satoshi Celebrate 14 Year-Old Milestone That Made Them Known to Millions

    By Yuri Molchan
    Fri, 16/01/2026 - 9:51
    On this day 14 years ago, Bitcoin and Satoshi Nakamoto got their first mention on a popular TV series.
    Bitcoin And Satoshi Celebrate 14 Year-Old Milestone That Made Them Known to Millions
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bitcoin historian and journalist Pete Rizzo has published a post to remind the community of an important milestone for BTC: its first ever mention on a popular TV series.

    It happened 14 years ago today. Back then, the world’s flagship cryptocurrency was trading at just $3 per coin. Since that time, Bitcoin has displayed a staggering 3,187,230% increase.

    Bitcoin celebrates major publicity milestone

    Pete Rizzo published an extract from a popular drama TV series “The Good Wife,” in which he spotted a turning point for Bitcoin as, for the first time, millions of TV viewers became aware of it. This series ran from 2009 to 2016.

    In this episode, the character of Alicia Florrick played by Julianna Margulies confessed that she had gone online the night before and purchased one Bitcoin. The character played by Jason Biggs (also known for his role in the “American Pie” franchise), Dylan Stack, said, “It’s the future,” adding that even though BTC does not feel real now, that is going to change.

    The episode of “The Good Wife” is called “Bitcoin for Dummies” (Season 3, Episode 13) and in it, Dylan Stack defends the mysterious BTC creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, against the U.S. Treasury Department in court. He refuses to reveal Satoshi’s true identity.

    Bitcoin soars 3,187,230% since then

    Since 2011, Bitcoin has come a long way — from $3 to over $95,000 at press time. BTC has risen to global popularity as digital gold, and its pseudonymous creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, became a legend for Bitcoin holders.

    His real identity remains unknown, despite numerous efforts to figure it out. Besides, BTC inspired the creation of multiple other cryptocurrencies, known as altcoins. Among them are top market-cap ones, like Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin and BNB. Numerous crypto exchanges emerged to allow users to trade BTC and altcoins.

    In January 2024, the first spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds were approved by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Bitcoin maximalists are still of the opinion that BTC stands out among the sea of cryptos due to its unique selling points: absolute scarcity (only 21 million BTC can be mined) and decentralization. Besides, unlike Ethereum, XRP and other altcoins, the creator cannot impact BTC in any way or manipulate its market price.

