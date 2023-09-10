XRP Price Analysis for September 10

Original U.Today article

Is rate of XRP ready to blast next week?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Sellers remain more powerful than buyers on the last day of the week, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has decreased by 0.48% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the local time frame, the price of XRP is in the middle of the channel between the support at $0.4952 and the resistance at $0.5020.

If buyers can get the rate to the $0.50 zone and fix it above, one can expect a blast to $0.5040 tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

A less clear picture is on the daily chart as the price remains far from the key levels. Growth might only happen if the rate returns to the $0.51 zone. Only in that case could buyers seize the initiative.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, neither side is dominating as the bar is about to close within the previous candle. Respectively, ongoing consolidation in the range of $0.48-$0.52 is the more likely scenario until the end of the month.

XRP is trading at $0.4995 at press time.