Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for September 10

Sun, 09/10/2023 - 14:05
Denys Serhiichuk
Can price of Bitcoin (BTC) start rising upcoming week?
The situation has almost not changed on the cryptocurrency market as most of the coins remain in the red zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen by 0.29% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) is returning to the recently formed support level of $25,755. If the situation does not change, the breakout may lead to a blast to the $25,700 zone soon.

Image by TradingView

Today's candle is about to close below the previous bar low on the daily time frame. If that happens, there is a high chance to see a continued decline to the nearest support level of $25,350. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the upcoming week.

Image by TradingView

The situation is a little bit better on the weekly chart as the price of Bitcoin might have found the support level of $25,350. However, it is too early to think about a reversal as the rate has not accumulated enough energy for that yet.

In this case, the more likely scenario is sideways trading in the area of $25,500-$26,500 for the next couple of days.

Bitcoin is trading at $25,783 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

