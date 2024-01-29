Advertisement
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for January 29

Denys Serhiichuk
Can rates of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) or XRP bounce back shortly?
Mon, 29/01/2024 - 15:20
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for January 29
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A new week has started with a mainly bearish mood on the cryptocurrency market.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen by 0.51% over the last 24 hours.

Today's slight drop has not affected the general technical position of BTC on the daily chart. In addition, the volume has declined, which means there are low chances for sharp moves soon. In this case, sideways trading between $41,000 and $42,000 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

Bitcoin is trading at $42,054 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum has lost more than BTC, going down by 0.62%.

Ethereum is trading similarly to BTC as neither bulls nor bears have seized the initiative yet. However, if sellers lose the $2,200 zone, the drop may lead to a test of the support level of $2,115 shortly.

Ethereum is trading at $2,258 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is not an exception to the rule, falling by 0.73% since yesterday.

The rate of XRP is trading near the interim level of $0.52. However, if it breaks out, the decline is likely to continue to $0.50 soon.

XRP is trading at $0.5250 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

