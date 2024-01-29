BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for January 29

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A new week has started with a mainly bearish mood on the cryptocurrency market.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen by 0.51% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

Today's slight drop has not affected the general technical position of BTC on the daily chart. In addition, the volume has declined, which means there are low chances for sharp moves soon. In this case, sideways trading between $41,000 and $42,000 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

Bitcoin is trading at $42,054 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum has lost more than BTC, going down by 0.62%.

Image by TradingView

Ethereum is trading similarly to BTC as neither bulls nor bears have seized the initiative yet. However, if sellers lose the $2,200 zone, the drop may lead to a test of the support level of $2,115 shortly.

Ethereum is trading at $2,258 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is not an exception to the rule, falling by 0.73% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

The rate of XRP is trading near the interim level of $0.52. However, if it breaks out, the decline is likely to continue to $0.50 soon.

XRP is trading at $0.5250 at press time.