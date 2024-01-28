Advertisement
SOL and ETH Price Analysis for January 28

Denys Serhiichuk
Can local rise of Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) continue?
Sun, 28/01/2024 - 14:20
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins remain in the green zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

SOL/USD

The rate of Solana (SOL) has increased by 7.65% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has risen by 5.67%.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of SOL keeps rising after yesterday's bullish closure. If buyers can hold the gained initiative and the candle closes around the current levels, the upward move may continue to the $100-$105 area next week.

SOL is trading at $98.26 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has gained less than SOL, going up by 1.28%.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, ETH is looking less bullish than SOL even though its price has risen today. A further upward move might only be possible if the rate returns to the $2,350 mark and fixes above it.

Ethereum is trading at $2,284 at press time.

About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

