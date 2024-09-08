DOGE Prediction for September 8

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The rates of most of the coins are rising on the last day of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has risen by 2.09% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has fallen by 3.04%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is in the middle of the local channel. However, if the daily bar closes near $0.09651, the growth is likely to continue to the $0.097-$0.098 range soon.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the rate of DOGE keeps rising after a false breakout of the support level of $0.09184. However, the meme coin might need more time to accumulate energy for a further move.

In this case, sideways trading in the zone of $0.095-$0.099 is the more likely scenario for the next days.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the picture is more bearish than bullish as the price remains near the support of $0.08196. If bulls want to seize the initiative, they need to restore the rate to at least the $0.11 range.

DOGE is trading at $0.09601 at press time.