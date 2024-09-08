    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Prediction for September 8

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has DOGE accumulated enough strength to bounce back?
    Sun, 8/09/2024 - 11:22
    DOGE Prediction for September 8
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The rates of most of the coins are rising on the last day of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    DOGE/USD

    The rate of DOGE has risen by 2.09% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has fallen by 3.04%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is in the middle of the local channel. However, if the daily bar closes near $0.09651, the growth is likely to continue to the $0.097-$0.098 range soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, the rate of DOGE keeps rising after a false breakout of the support level of $0.09184. However, the meme coin might need more time to accumulate energy for a further move.

    Related
    Cardano (ADA) Prediction for September 7
    Sat, 09/07/2024 - 16:30
    Cardano (ADA) Prediction for September 7
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    In this case, sideways trading in the zone of $0.095-$0.099 is the more likely scenario for the next days.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the picture is more bearish than bullish as the price remains near the support of $0.08196. If bulls want to seize the initiative, they need to restore the rate to at least the $0.11 range.

    DOGE is trading at $0.09601 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 8, 2024 - 10:57
    Bitcoin's Structure Looks Similar to 2019, Top Expert Claims
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Sep 8, 2024 - 10:38
    Ethereum (ETH) Metric Makes Crucial Comeback: Details
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Zeebu, Title Sponsor of TOKEN2049 Singapore Set to Showcase Largest Booth Ever
    RCO Finance's (RCOF) Popularity Soars, Nears New Milestones in its Presale on Ethereum (ETH)
    Digital Transformation Week Europe 2024 – Just 4 Weeks to Go Until the Leading Tech Event in Amsterdam
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    DOGE Prediction for September 8
    Bitcoin's Structure Looks Similar to 2019, Top Expert Claims
    Ethereum (ETH) Metric Makes Crucial Comeback: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD