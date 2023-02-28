Original U.Today article

Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for February 28

Tue, 02/28/2023 - 16:15
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can upcoming month become bullish for Binance Coin (BNB)?
The last day of February is about to be rather more bearish than bullish as the rates of most of the coins are falling.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BNB/USD

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has followed the decline of Bitcoin (BTC), going down by 1.11%.

BNB/USD chart by TradingView

Despite today's fall, the price of BNB is trading closer to the resistance than to the support, which means that buyers can locally seize the initiative. Thus, the rate is above the $300 mark, which is a crucial mark in terms of possible growth.

All in all, the breakout of the $304.7 level can be considered a prerequisite for a blast to the $306-$307 area.

BNB/USD chart by TradingView

The situation is worse for bulls on the daily time frame, as the price is coming back to the support level at $298.6. If bulls cannot withstand sellers' pressure, there are high chances to see an ongoing drop to the $290 mark.

BNB/USD chart by TradingView

The monthly bar is about to close neither bullish nor bearish, which means that Binance Coin (BNB) might need more time to accumulate power for a further sharp move. In this case, sideways trading in the range of $280-$340 is the more likely scenario for the upcoming month.

BNB is trading at $304.2 at press time.

article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

