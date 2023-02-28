XRP Price Analysis for February 28

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bears are not going to give up, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP is almost unchanged over the last 24 hours.

XRP is looking bullish on the hourly chart as the price is approaching the resistance at $0.38029. If the candle closes near that mark, the accumulated energy might be enough for a breakout to the $0.3850 area.

A similar technical pattern can be seen on the daily time frame as the price has reached the resistance at $0.38052. Thus, the volume is rising, which confirms buyers' interest. In this regard, traders may expect the ongoing rise of XRP to the nearest resistance zone at $0.39.

On the monthly chart, XRP seems undecided as yet regarding which way to go. In this case, one should pay attention to the interim mark of $0.40. If buyers manage to get back to it and fix above it, the upward move may continue to the $0.45 mark.

XRP is trading at $0.3793 at press time.