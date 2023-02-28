XRP Price Analysis for February 28

Bears are not going to give up, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.
XRP/USD
The rate of XRP is almost unchanged over the last 24 hours.
XRP is looking bullish on the hourly chart as the price is approaching the resistance at $0.38029. If the candle closes near that mark, the accumulated energy might be enough for a breakout to the $0.3850 area.
A similar technical pattern can be seen on the daily time frame as the price has reached the resistance at $0.38052. Thus, the volume is rising, which confirms buyers' interest. In this regard, traders may expect the ongoing rise of XRP to the nearest resistance zone at $0.39.
On the monthly chart, XRP seems undecided as yet regarding which way to go. In this case, one should pay attention to the interim mark of $0.40. If buyers manage to get back to it and fix above it, the upward move may continue to the $0.45 mark.
XRP is trading at $0.3793 at press time.