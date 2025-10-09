AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Brandt Identifies XRP as Top Short Candidate Amid Price Slump

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 9/10/2025 - 19:53
    XRP's daily chart looks rather precarious for the bulls following the latest price drop
    Advertisement
    Brandt Identifies XRP as Top Short Candidate Amid Price Slump
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The Ripple-linked XRP token has been picked as a top short candidate by prominent commodity trader Peter Brandt. 

    Advertisement

    That said, Brandt says that it is conditional upon the completion of the descending triangle pattern. 

    The chart shared by the famed trader shows that the lower horizontal support line is at approximately $2.68, meaning that this level tends to attract relatively strong demand from buyers. 

    HOT Stories
    Brandt Identifies XRP as Top Short Candidate Amid Price Slump
    Peter Brandt Sounds Alarm on Bitcoin (BTC), New XRP ETF with 3x Leverage Proposed, Cardano Founder Predicts Shift in Altcoin Season — Crypto News Digest
    Morning Crypto Report: Ripple CEO and $1 Trillion Stablecoin Boom, Bitcoin Struggles at $121,800, Shiba Inu Meme Coin Faces 2025 Bottom Risk
    Just In: Binance Alpha Token Suddenly Loses 99% in Seconds, What's Happening Now?

    However, the upper descending resistance line shows that sellers shows that buying pressure is gradually weakening.  

    Advertisement

    Now that the two lines are converging, they are creating the triangle shape that might spell trouble for XRP bulls. 

    As reported by U.Today, Brandt previously predicted that XRP could collapse all the way to $2.2 if the aforementioned bearish pattern ends up paying out. This would be quite a big setback for the bulls, given that XRP has not seen that level since early July. 

    XRP's underwhelming performance 

    XRP is up by a rather modest 34% in 2024 after soaring by as much as 238% last year.   

    After reaching its current all-time peak of $3.66 in July, the Ripple-linked token has been struggling to regain its momentum, forming a series of lower highs on its daily chart. Hence, it is not entirely surprising that XRP has emerged as an attractive target for shorting. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 10/09/2025 - 15:34
    XRP Death Cross Alert: Key Short-Term Price Levels to Watch
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    At press time, the Ripple-linked token is changing hands at $2.79 after dipping by more than 3%. 

    As reported by U.Today, XRP recently slipped out of the top 3, with BNB taking its spot. 

    According to CoinGecko data, the token is currently in fifth place, with its market cap standing at $167 billion.  

    #XRP Price Prediction #Peter Brandt
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 9, 2025 - 19:32
    Binance Coin (BNB) Slashed 2,000% in Gas Fee, Says CZ
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Crypto News Digest
    Oct 9, 2025 - 18:03
    Peter Brandt Sounds Alarm on Bitcoin (BTC), New XRP ETF with 3x Leverage Proposed, Cardano Founder Predicts Shift in Altcoin Season — Crypto News Digest
    ByDan Burgin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Dreamcash Celebrates 100,000 Waitlist Signups with Exclusive $50k Giveaway Series
    Fanable Gets $11.5M to Power the Future of Pokémon & Collectibles; $COLLECT Token Farming Goes Live Now
    How Maya Preferred is Redefining the Future of Crypto Investing
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 9, 2025 - 19:53
    Brandt Identifies XRP as Top Short Candidate Amid Price Slump
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 9, 2025 - 19:32
    Binance Coin (BNB) Slashed 2,000% in Gas Fee, Says CZ
    Alex Dovbnya
    Crypto News Digest
    Oct 9, 2025 - 18:03
    Peter Brandt Sounds Alarm on Bitcoin (BTC), New XRP ETF with 3x Leverage Proposed, Cardano Founder Predicts Shift in Altcoin Season — Crypto News Digest
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all