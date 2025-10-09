AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Death Cross Alert: Key Short-Term Price Levels to Watch

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Thu, 9/10/2025 - 15:34
    Eyes now on where XRP goes next
    Advertisement
    XRP Death Cross Alert: Key Short-Term Price Levels to Watch
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP has confirmed a death cross on its hourly chart, coinciding with its recent price drop.

    Advertisement

    A death cross occurs when a short-term moving average such as the 50 MA falls below the long-term moving average.

    In the case of XRP, the hourly moving average 50 has fallen below the 200 MA, creating a death cross.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: Ripple CEO and $1 Trillion Stablecoin Boom, Bitcoin Struggles at $121,800, Shiba Inu Meme Coin Faces 2025 Bottom Risk
    Just In: Binance Alpha Token Suddenly Loses 99% in Seconds, What's Happening Now?
    Bitcoin's Four-Year Cycle Is Dead, Hayes Says
    Crypto Market Prediction: BNB is Euphoric Before $2,000, XRP Beaten Up With $6 Billion, Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Hit 2025's Bottom
    Article image
    XRP/USD Hourly Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    The XRP price has steadily dropped since a high of $3.10 on Oct. 2. The drop reached a low of $2.78 in today's trading session as the broader crypto market saw a retreat. Traders are currently eyeing Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks for clues on Fed policy amid data gaps from the government shutdown, which has now entered its ninth day.

    Advertisement

    Recently released Fed minutes indicate that while officials were united in their drive to lower interest rates in September, they were divided over how many rate cuts they should enact from October onward.

    Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will speak at the Community Bank Conference in Washington today.

    What's next? 

    At press time, XRP was down 2.54% in the last 24 hours to $2.79 and down 5.7% weekly.

    According to Ali, a crypto analyst, XRP could find support at $2.73. If it holds, a rebound to $3.10 is likely.  

    On the other hand, sellers will attempt to strengthen their positions by pulling the price below the $2.69 support. If they succeed, XRP may start a downward move toward $2.33.

    This negative view might be invalidated in the short term if the XRP price turns upward and closes above $2.73, as previously stated. This could catapult XRP to $3.20 and subsequently to $3.38.

    As reported, Ripple announced its collaboration with Bahrain FinTech Bay to accelerate crypto adoption and introduce RLUSD to key financial institutions in the Middle Eastern country.

    #XRP News #XRP Price Prediction #XRP
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 9, 2025 - 15:02
    Charles Hoskinson: Cardano in High Spirits
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Oct 9, 2025 - 14:24
    Is Shiba Inu at Risk of More Sell-off? Key Metrics in Freefall
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BTCC Exchange Hits 10M Users and $1.15T Q3 Trading Volume, Accelerating Global Expansion
    FLOKI funds clean water wells in Africa through partnership with WWFA
    UEXSwap Launches Global Developer API, Unlocking Smart Routing to 2,000+ Crypto Pairs
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 9, 2025 - 15:34
    XRP Death Cross Alert: Key Short-Term Price Levels to Watch
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 9, 2025 - 15:02
    Charles Hoskinson: Cardano in High Spirits
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 9, 2025 - 14:24
    Is Shiba Inu at Risk of More Sell-off? Key Metrics in Freefall
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all