    Bloomberg Analyst Calls Bitcoin's 350% Surge Following ETF Launch "Natural"

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Thu, 25/09/2025 - 14:56
    Bitcoin rose to all-time highs past $124,000 in August
    Bitcoin has risen about 350% since the ETF filings two years ago, as Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas called attention to in a recent tweet.

    The Bloomberg analyst was reacting to a crypto user who seemed to downplay Bitcoin's rise since spot ETF filings were filed two years ago. 

    Balchunas explains what Bitcoin's 350% rise meant in terms of annualized return. That is "93% annualized return, about 5x US stocks," Balchunas explained. He pointed out one of the reasons why Bitcoin's rise might have been downplayed: the fact that the gains might have come without a "god candle."

    HOT Stories
    XRP Prints Absurd 63,500% Liquidation Imbalance in Hourly Bloodbath
    Breakthrough for XRP and XLM? SEC Approves Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto ETF Expansion
    GAIN Crashes 80% After Abnormal Mint and Dump
    Bye Crypto? Circle Testing Reversible Transactions

    A god candle implies a  sudden, massive and powerful surge in an asset's value over a short period. Bitcoin instead has steadily risen since a price of around $24,900 in September 2023, reaching an all-time high of $124,457 on Aug. 14, 2025.

    According to Balchunas, Bitcoin's steady rise remains natural, being a less volatile move that remains beneficial. "This is the natural way of things for a maturing asset, less volatile movement, and there are many benefits to that," Balchunas said.

    Bitcoin price

    Bitcoin extended it's losses in a volatile week for digital assets, with about $140 billion in market value erased and a large options expiry looming.

    At press time, Bitcoin was down 1.76% in the last 24 hours to $111,024 and down 6% weekly.

    The next test comes Friday, when more than $17 billion in notional open interest tied to Bitcoin and about $5.3 billion for Ethereum is due to expire, according to derivatives exchange Deribit.

    Cryptocurrency traders saw $1.7 billion in liquidations on Monday, triggering a sharp sell-off. Bitcoin has been largely trading in a range of $110,100 and $120,000 since early July, with subdued volatility.

    More recently, Bitcoin has had a more muted response to the Federal Reserve’s quarter-point rate cut last week. Anticipated this week is the personal consumption expenditures index, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge scheduled for release on Friday.

    #Bitcoin #ETF
