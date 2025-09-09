Bitcoin Miners Liquidating BTC: Two Factors Driving BTC Sales

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The trend of exposure reduction by major Bitcoin network players continues to deepen even as Bitcoin awaits its next major move.

Advertisement

According to Capriole Investments founder Charles Edwards, Bitcoin miners are "puking" Bitcoin at a rate not seen since the cryptocurrency traded at $19,000. This trend of Bitcoin liquidation typically happens for one of two reasons, which include a margin squeeze whenever they need cash, but this might not be the case at present. The second reason stated by Edwards could be that they are bearish despite being in profit.

Bitcoin miners are puking Bitcoin, at a rate not seen since $19K.



This typically happens for 1 of 2 reasons:



1) Margin squeeze, they need cash (not so today)

2) They are in profit and bearish



In all cases, price was higher a month later. pic.twitter.com/6fNvINpPNJ — Charles Edwards (@caprioleio) September 9, 2025

Bitcoin’s mining difficulty, a measure of how difficult it is for miners to solve cryptographic puzzles in Bitcoin mining, has recently hit a new all-time high, coinciding with an increase in the hash rate.

Advertisement

This strength alleviates fears about miners’ net outflows or the lack of profitability gains across the sector.

Silver lining

Despite the concerns, there is no evidence that miners are under immediate pressure to liquidate positions.

In his tweet, Capriole Investments Founder Charles Edwards posted a Bitcoin price chart alongside his tweet, which also showed Bitcoin miner inflows.

A trend is deduced when Bitcoin miner netflows dip into the red, and the price reverses direction, often climbing, hinting at a bullish divergence.

Edwards added that in cases where Bitcoin miners' outflows soared, the price was often higher a month later, indicating a hidden bullish signal.

This shows that when Bitcoin flows out from miners, it is being taken up by corporate reserves, which often counter the negative effects. At press time, Bitcoin was up 1% in the last 24 hours to $112,931.