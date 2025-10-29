BlockDAG (BDAG) Pre-Sale Enters Novel Stage as Arbitrum (ARB), XRP Look Strong

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

The Arbitrum (ARB) price prediction suggests a turning point as the coin trades near $0.30, consolidating within a wedge pattern often seen before major breakouts.

Meanwhile, the XRP price forecast points to renewed institutional demand, with CME futures volumes surpassing $1.6 billion, a sign that professional traders are re-entering the market.

That distinction belongs to BlockDAG (BDAG) .

The growing momentum positions BlockDAG as the market’s next foundational ecosystem, combining real adoption and community conviction into one accelerating force.

Advertisement

Arbitrum (ARB) price eyes possible breakout

Arbitrum (ARB) is regaining attention after months of quiet consolidation. Its price is holding near the $0.30 support zone, forming a tightening wedge pattern often seen before strong directional moves. Network data shows steady activity, with TVL above $2.5 billion and rising transaction volumes, signaling that liquidity is flowing back into the ecosystem. These signs point to growing confidence among traders anticipating a recovery phase.

Technically, a clean breakout above $0.33–$0.35 resistance could trigger a rally toward the $0.40–$0.45 range, while a close below $0.29 may weaken the structure. Arbitrum offers a balanced risk-reward setup backed by robust fundamentals.

XRP futures surge past $1.6 billion

Retail and institutional demand for XRP continues to build. According to data, the contract volume on CME Group’s standard and micro futures has surpassed $1.6 billion since launch, with a single-day peak above $235 million. The price hovers around the $2.45–$2.50 region as traders watch for a breakout through $2.50, which could signal renewed momentum.

Given this surge in liquidity and open interest, XRP presents an interesting entry point in the broader quest for the top crypto to buy in 2025. Volume trends and derivatives participation suggest growing confidence. That said, the path ahead isn’t certain; holding above key levels remains crucial. XRP’s current setup offers a clear scenario.

BlockDAG (BDAG) pre-sale hits new milestones

BlockDAG’s community is redefining market behaviour. With presale now in Batch 31 at $0.0015, the project demand continues to rise. This pattern reveals a rare level of long-term conviction, where participants see their holdings as part of a broader movement, not just short-term speculation.

The absence of selling pressure signals a looming supply shock ahead of the launch. With most coins held tightly, even modest new demand could drive significant price acceleration as available supply shrinks.

Powered by a hybrid DAG + Proof-of-Work architecture and a rapidly expanding ecosystem, BlockDAG’s community demonstrates unmatched holder retention and belief in its future. This sustained holder retention and limited coin circulation create the conditions for a significant price appreciation once BlockDAG lists.

BlockDAG demonstrates unmatched scalability through its hybrid DAG + Proof-of-Work architecture, EVM compatibility, and 1,400 transactions per second throughput. Its transparent infrastructure and community-driven growth give it unique staying power.

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu