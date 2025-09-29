AdvertisementAdvert.
    BlackRock Sells Bitcoin and Ethereum for $244 Million in 1 Day – What's Happening?

    By Caroline Amosun
    Mon, 29/09/2025 - 16:20
    BlackRock takes pause on accumulation spree, boosting market doubts
    BlackRock Sells Bitcoin and Ethereum for $244 Million in 1 Day – What's Happening?
    Despite a slight resurgence witnessed across the broad crypto market today, consistent volatility appears to be watering down institutional interest. 

    On Monday, on-chain tracking firm Lookonchain spotted BlackRock returning portions of its Bitcoin and Ethereum holdings to a major crypto exchange.

    According to the data, the global asset management firm deposited 49,607.8 ETH and 340.5 BTC to the exchange in less than an hour.

    Sparking debates across the crypto community, the move saw BlackRock transfer Bitcoin and Ethereum worth a combined $244 million into a wallet on Coinbase Prime, hinting at a potential sell-off attempt.

    Is BlackRock selling?

    It is important to note that BlackRock is renowned for relentlessly accumulating Bitcoin and Ethereum, regularly adding to its reserves during both market dips and rallies. However, its latest Bitcoin and Ethereum deposits suggest that the firm may be putting its accumulation strategy on hold.

    While this is not the first time BlackRock has been spotted moving some of its crypto holdings to an exchange, the move is unusual and has raised questions given the timing of the transaction.

    Although the leading crypto fund has yet to clarify speculations surrounding its latest crypto transfers, market watchers believe that such large-scale transfers to exchanges are key indicators of potential sell-offs.

    However, some commentators pointed out that Coinbase Prime serves as the firm’s crypto custodian, meaning the transfers might not signal a sell-off but instead reflect operational or compliance-related reallocation, possibly to meet ETF liquidity requirements.

    Regardless of the true intention behind the deposits, given BlackRock’s long-term bullish stance on Bitcoin and Ethereum, enthusiasts are confident the move represents a short-term response to market conditions rather than the end of its accumulation strategy.

    While large institutional transfers of this size have historically caused short-term market impacts, BlackRock’s latest activity has yet to affect the trading price of Bitcoin and Ethereum.

    Both cryptocurrencies remain in positive territory at the time of writing, with Bitcoin and Ethereum showing daily gains of 4% and 4.24%, respectively.

