    BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Dusts Wall Street Rivals With $3.5 Billion Weekly Inflow

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Wed, 8/10/2025 - 15:45
    $3,500,000,000 in one week pushes BlackRock Bitcoin ETF to make statement on Wall Street
    BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Dusts Wall Street Rivals With $3.5 Billion Weekly Inflow
    Institutional players have been active in the past week amid the Bitcoin (BTC) price increase. The Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) market witnessed massive inflows, with all asset managers raking in cash as interest spiked. BlackRock’s IBIT led the inflow, emerging as the leading asset manager.

    Institutional investors drive historic Bitcoin ETF surge

    According to insights from senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg Eric Balchunas, BlackRock’s IBIT led with $3.5 billion in weekly flows. This represents 10% of all the net flows into the ETF market as it attracted more investment funds than any other ETF over the past week.

    The Bitcoin ETF also beat traditional Wall Street rivals, including the SPDR Portfolio, S&P 500 ETF and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF.

    Interestingly, other asset managers like Fidelity, Ark Invest, VanEck and Bitwise all had more money flowing in than going out. This suggests that the week recorded massive interest from institutional investors in the flagship crypto asset.

    Grayscale’s GBTC, which has become notorious for suffering heavy outflows due to its high fees, also recorded consistent inflows. Between Sept. 29 and Oct. 3, GBTC did not register any outflows. The worst that occurred was zero flow on Sept. 30.

    Grayscale recorded its highest inflow on the first day of the week with $26.9 million. The other days were $9.2 million, $2.8 million and $18.3 million, in that order.

    Ironically, based on Farside Investors data, BlackRock’s IBIT was the only asset manager within the week that recorded a net outflow of $46.6 million at the start of the week. However, in subsequent days, the fund shook off the bearish outlook and recorded inflows in an incremental pattern.

    The least inflow was $199.4 million on the second day of trading, while it closed the week on a high of $791.6million. The other two days were $405.5 million and $466.5 million, respectively.

    Analyst sounds caution as Bitcoin market maintains momentum

    Eric Balchunas suggests that the market is in a bullish phase as investors increase their demand for Bitcoin exposure. "Two steps forward mode. Enjoy while it lasts," he stated.

    The analyst is sounding caution despite the uptrend on the ETF market. He is implying that this surge in ETF inflows and market enthusiasm might not persist for long. However, as long as the uptrend continues, investors need to maximize the opportunity.

    As of press time, Bitcoin, on the broader crypto market, has slipped by 0.24% and exchanged hands at $122,363.18 in the last 24 hours. Despite a slight drop, trading volume remains up by 11.39% at $76.47 billion. 

