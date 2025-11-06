AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    'Black Friday' Comes Early as Saylor Says Bitcoin Is 'On Sale'

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 6/11/2025 - 14:10
    Strategy's Michael Saylor remains unbothered by Bitcoin's most recent price correction.
    Advertisement
    'Black Friday' Comes Early as Saylor Says Bitcoin Is 'On Sale'
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Former Strategy CEO Michael Saylor is unfazed by the most recent Bitcoin price drop. 

    Advertisement

    The entrepreneur claims that the leading cryptocurrency is currently "on sale."

    Earlier this week, the price of the leading cryptocurrency plunged below the make-it-or-break-it $100,000 level for the first time in roughly four months. 

    Advertisement

    The cryptocurrency is currently changing hands at $103,003 after paring some gains. 

    The last time Saylor tweeted that Bitcoin was “on sale,” in August, the cryptocurrency went on to record substantial gains, eventually hitting a new all-time high in early October.

    $150,000 by EOY? 

    As reported by U.Today, Saylor previously predicted that the price of Bitcoin could hit $150,000 by the end of the year during an interview with Schwab Network earlier this year.

    However, it is rather safe to say that this target appears to be out of reach for the bulls. 

    According to Polymarket bettors, there is only a 9% chance of BTC hitting the aforementioned level during the remainder of the year. For comparison, there was a 51% chance of the cryptocurrency hitting that price mark in June, which shows just how bearish the sentiment has become following months of rather anemic price action. 

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Michael Saylor
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 6, 2025 - 12:57
    Dogecoin Hits Rare 12,129% Liquidation Imbalance to Stun DOGE Bears
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Nov 6, 2025 - 12:50
    Enormous 20x XRP Short Opened: Down We Go?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Toobit Integrates CCXT, Giving Every Trader Access to Professional-Grade Trading Systems
    Leverage Shares by Themes adds GEMI, BLSH, BMNR to leveraged single-stock ETF suite — debuting first-to-market GEMG
    Zama Announces Strategic Acquisition of KKRT Labs to Scale Confidentiality on Public Blockchains
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 6, 2025 - 14:10
    'Black Friday' Comes Early as Saylor Says Bitcoin Is 'On Sale'
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 6, 2025 - 12:57
    Dogecoin Hits Rare 12,129% Liquidation Imbalance to Stun DOGE Bears
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Nov 6, 2025 - 12:50
    Enormous 20x XRP Short Opened: Down We Go?
    Arman Shirinyan
    Show all