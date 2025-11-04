AdvertisementAdvert.
    Strategy’s Saylor on BTC Price: $150K in 2025, $21 Million Long-Term

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 4/11/2025 - 5:24
    Strategy CEO Michael Saylor claims that the Bitcoin price could reach $150,000 as soon as this year
    Strategy's Saylor on BTC Price: $150K in 2025, $21 Million Long-Term
    During the most recent episode of Schwab Network's "Market Overtime," Strategy CEO Michael Saylor predicted that the price of Bitcoin (BTC) could potentially surge to as high as $150,000 by the end of the year. 

    "Our corporate guidance is targeted at $150,000 by the end of the year," he said. 

    Saylor sees 2025 as the first year of institutional adoption of digital assets. 

    The Strategy boss has also predicted that BTC could hit $21 million in the long term. 

    He expects the leading cryptocurrency to continue appreciating by about 29% a year for 21 years, which leaves it at the aforementioned price point 21 years from now.

    How Saylor sees Bitcoin 

    Saylor has described Bitcoin as a "very elegant" way of creating a property network. 

    "The best way to think about Bitcoin is it’s the world’s first example of a technology that allows individuals or corporations to tightly bind economic energy to their person," Saylor said. 

    The Strategy CEO has also noted that this is the first time in human history that an individual can own anything without asking the permission of someone more powerful than them.

    "If you have Bitcoin, I can kill you, but I don’t get the Bitcoin," Saylor said.

    Check your privilege 

    Saylor claims that Bitcoin skeptics are privileged enough not to experience a currency collapse. 

    "If you're a skeptic, you must be an Upper East Side trust fund baby and you're lucky enough to be born rich in the only country in the world where the currency didn't collapse in the last 100 years," he said. 

    He argues that the leading cryptocurrency is digital capital, and it's for everybody else in the world who cannot enjoy the privilege of having a stable fiat currency. 

