'The Battle Begins': Michael Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin Price Crash

Strategy Executive Chairman Michael Saylor shared his take on the recent Bitcoin (BTC) price crash. His comments have sparked reactions within the crypto community, with many supporting his take.

Michael Saylor says Bitcoin battle begins

"The ₿attle ₿egins," Saylor wrote in an X post.

The post features a dramatic photo of himself seated at a chessboard with carved pieces and an hourglass ticking beside him.

This visual suggests a calculated, long-term game, symbolizing strategy, and the hourglass hints at time-sensitive moves in the BTC price .

His comments also suggest a battle for the BTC bull market's continuity despite the ongoing price drawdown.

Furthermore, the "battle" likely represents the ongoing struggle between Bitcoin and traditional financial systems, including fiat currencies and market makers.

As Strategy’s chairman, Saylor has aggressively positioned his company as a corporate Bitcoin holder , amassing over 640,000 BTC. This move pits his strategy against conventional investment wisdom, especially as the Fed’s rate cut signals economic uncertainty.

The chessboard imagery reinforces this as a strategic contest, with Saylor positioning himself as a key player defending Bitcoin’s value proposition.

Bitcoin bleeding in Q4 switch

The post coincides with a more than 4% dip in Bitcoin’s price to the $108,000 level, triggered earlier today by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Fed announced a quarter-point interest rate cut. This cautious stance on further cuts may be pressuring risk assets like Bitcoin, creating a volatile environment that Saylor appears to address.

The hourglass implies that now is a critical juncture. With Bitcoin’s price dipping , Saylor may be signaling it is time for holders to double down. This aligns with his past calls to believe, build and band attack.

Moreover, this could be a psychological move to increase confidence amid volatility. As of press time, BTC is down 4.5% over the past 24 hours to $108,365.