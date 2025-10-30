AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    'The Battle Begins': Michael Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin Price Crash

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Thu, 30/10/2025 - 13:59
    Strategy Chairman Michael Saylor keeps faith in Bitcoin as a new sell-off cycle emerges.
    Advertisement
    'The Battle Begins': Michael Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin Price Crash
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Strategy Executive Chairman Michael Saylor shared his take on the recent Bitcoin (BTC) price crash. His comments have sparked reactions within the crypto community, with many supporting his take.

    Advertisement

    Michael Saylor says Bitcoin battle begins

    "The ₿attle ₿egins," Saylor wrote in an X post. 

    The post features a dramatic photo of himself seated at a chessboard with carved pieces and an hourglass ticking beside him. 

    This visual suggests a calculated, long-term game, symbolizing strategy, and the hourglass hints at time-sensitive moves in the BTC price.

    His comments also suggest a battle for the BTC bull market's continuity despite the ongoing price drawdown.

    Furthermore, the "battle" likely represents the ongoing struggle between Bitcoin and traditional financial systems, including fiat currencies and market makers. 

    As Strategy’s chairman, Saylor has aggressively positioned his company as a corporate Bitcoin holder, amassing over 640,000 BTC. This move pits his strategy against conventional investment wisdom, especially as the Fed’s rate cut signals economic uncertainty.

    The chessboard imagery reinforces this as a strategic contest, with Saylor positioning himself as a key player defending Bitcoin’s value proposition.

    Bitcoin bleeding in Q4 switch

    The post coincides with a more than 4% dip in Bitcoin’s price to the $108,000 level, triggered earlier today by the U.S. Federal Reserve. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 10/28/2025 - 19:46
    Will France Create Strategic Bitcoin Reserve?
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    The Fed announced a quarter-point interest rate cut. This cautious stance on further cuts may be pressuring risk assets like Bitcoin, creating a volatile environment that Saylor appears to address.

    The hourglass implies that now is a critical juncture. With Bitcoin’s price dipping, Saylor may be signaling it is time for holders to double down. This aligns with his past calls to believe, build and band attack.

    Moreover, this could be a psychological move to increase confidence amid volatility. As of press time, BTC is down 4.5% over the past 24 hours to $108,365.

    #Michael Saylor #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
    Oct 30, 2025 - 15:04
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP to Avoid Bearish Crash? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Big Price Battle in Two Days, Ethereum (ETH) Tumbles Below $4,000
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Oct 30, 2025 - 14:56
    Selling Bitcoin Now? BTC Price History Suggests November Is Worst Time to Exit
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    NOWPayments Launches $0 USDT (TRC20) Network Fee Offer for New Partners
    FUNToken Launches $5M Giveaway to Reward Its Global Community
    Mono Protocol’s Presale Stands Out In Q4 2025
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News, Crypto Market Review, Price Analysis
    Oct 30, 2025 - 15:04
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP to Avoid Bearish Crash? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Big Price Battle in Two Days, Ethereum (ETH) Tumbles Below $4,000
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 30, 2025 - 14:56
    Selling Bitcoin Now? BTC Price History Suggests November Is Worst Time to Exit
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Oct 30, 2025 - 14:17
    XRP Price Analysis for October 30
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all