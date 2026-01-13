Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Bitwise CIO Says Bitcoin Will Go Parabolic, Here’s How

    By Caroline Amosun
    Tue, 13/01/2026 - 23:26
    Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan believes Bitcoin will mimic gold’s explosive price move and go parabolic in the long term if ETFs retain demand.
    Advertisement
    Bitwise CIO Says Bitcoin Will Go Parabolic, Here’s How
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Since the launch of the first Bitcoin ETF in January 2024, the ecosystem has seen increased participation from institutional investors. However, their participation so far has left little to no impact on Bitcoin’s price.

    On Tuesday, Jan. 13, the CIO of Bitwise, Matt Hougan, declared that this will not be the case for long, expressing his belief that Bitcoin’s price will go parabolic in the future.

    Will Bitcoin mimic gold's price history?

    Backing his claims, Hougan made reference to gold’s notable price rally in 2025, noting that it is an example of how markets respond when sustained institutional demand eventually outweighs supply.

    Advertisement

    Matt Hougan explained this, noting that central banks began to increase their gold purchases in 2022 after the United States froze Russia’s Treasury reserves.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Rockets 428% in Capital Allocation, Strategy Announces Biggest Bitcoin Purchase in Six Months, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Jumps 1,153% in Netflow — Crypto News Digest
    First-Ever Acquisition of Publicly Traded Bitcoin Company Just Compelted: Details
    Morning Crypto Report: $17 XRP Dream Faces Bitcoin Crosswind, Shiba Inu 2.0? Vitalik Buterin Exits 6 Coins, SEC Chief Explains Venezuela's $60 Billion BTC Situation
    $160M XRP Shuffle Sparks Confusion

    Following this move, annual gold purchases roughly doubled from about 500 tonnes to around 1,000 tonnes and have continued at that elevated pace since then.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 01/13/2026 - 15:50
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Just Invalidated Bitcoin's Biggest Bear Signal
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    Advertisement

    Despite these rising demands from central banks, the price of gold remained stagnant at the time, until about three years later, when it surged massively.

    Over the years, gold gained only 2% in 2022, 13% in 2023, and 27% in 2024. Nonetheless, it went parabolic in 2025, skyrocketing by about 65%, as the large-scale demand persisted over a long period.

    Hougan further noted that the delay seen before the explosive price action is attributable to the market’s ability to absorb demand.

    As seen in gold’s price history, Hougan noted that sustained ETF demand will also drive a parabolic price surge for Bitcoin in the long term, when sellers become exhausted.

    Bitcoin ETFs now hold $56.52 billion in cumulative net inflows

    According to Hougan, since spot Bitcoin ETFs launched in January 2024, the funds have consistently been purchasing more than 100% of newly mined Bitcoin.

    While this means that ETFs alone are absorbing the entire fresh Bitcoin supply, and even more, they now boast a substantial cumulative net inflow of about $56.52 billion as of Jan. 13.

    Despite this, Bitcoin has not yet experienced a true parabolic surge because long-term holders have been willing to sell into the demand. He believes that this will only last for a while, as the world’s leading cryptocurrency will go parabolic once sellers become exhausted.

    #Bitcoin #Gold #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Crypto News DigestNews
    Jan 13, 2026 - 23:14
    XRP Rockets 428% in Capital Allocation, Strategy Announces Biggest Bitcoin Purchase in Six Months, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Jumps 1,153% in Netflow — Crypto News Digest
    ByDan Burgin
    News
    Jan 13, 2026 - 22:07
    XRP Burn Rate Near Zero, What’s Next for Price?
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Fors Launches Beta to Aggregate Prediction Markets Across Solana Ecosystem
    Japan’s Web3 Momentum Accelerates: Institutional Adoption, Policy Tailwinds, and Rising Calls for “Crypto ETF-ization” — TEAMZ Web3 / AI Summit 2026 Confirms High-Profile Political Speakers as Title Sponsor Slots Sell Out
    Digital Assets Week Returns to Hong Kong on 4 February 2026
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 13, 2026 - 23:26
    Bitwise CIO Says Bitcoin Will Go Parabolic, Here’s How
    article image Caroline Amosun
    Crypto News DigestNews
    Jan 13, 2026 - 23:14
    XRP Rockets 428% in Capital Allocation, Strategy Announces Biggest Bitcoin Purchase in Six Months, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Jumps 1,153% in Netflow — Crypto News Digest
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Jan 13, 2026 - 22:07
    XRP Burn Rate Near Zero, What’s Next for Price?
    article image Caroline Amosun
    News
    Jan 13, 2026 - 21:26
    First-Ever Acquisition of Publicly Traded Bitcoin Company Just Compelted: Details
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 13, 2026 - 18:28
    Ripple CEO Heading to Switzerland: Details
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 13, 2026 - 23:26
    Bitwise CIO Says Bitcoin Will Go Parabolic, Here’s How
    Caroline Amosun
    Crypto News Digest, News
    Jan 13, 2026 - 23:14
    XRP Rockets 428% in Capital Allocation, Strategy Announces Biggest Bitcoin Purchase in Six Months, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Jumps 1,153% in Netflow — Crypto News Digest
    Dan Burgin
    News
    Jan 13, 2026 - 22:07
    XRP Burn Rate Near Zero, What’s Next for Price?
    Caroline Amosun
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD