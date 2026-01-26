Bitcoin's 'Silver Bullet' Is Apparently Silver

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Traditional hard assets and cryptocurrency are starting to diverge sharply, and the markets are making this clear. Gold is getting close to the psychologically crucial $5,000 mark, silver has surged above $100 and Bitcoin is finding it difficult to maintain important technical levels due to significant institutional withdrawals.

Digital gold loses to real gold

Physical metals are currently winning, when the notion that Bitcoin functions as digital gold is put to the test. The price series of gold, silver and Bitcoin reveals a distinct change in capital preference.

Inflation hedging, concerns about currency depreciation and a desire for assets free of counterparty risk are all factors contributing to the acceleration of gold and silver prices in late-cycle macro stress. Silver’s move is especially aggressive, indicating expectations for industrial demand as well as speculative momentum and inflation hedging. In the past, strong cryptocurrency performance has rarely coincided with such movements.

The price movement of Bitcoin supports this divergence, with frequent rejections close to declining resistance, as Bitcoin is still below the major moving averages on the daily chart. Rather than accumulation, the recent breakdown from an ascending structure suggests distribution.

Volume spikes during declines indicate that supply is still in control, and momentum indicators are still weak, which is not what leadership in a risk-taking environment looks like.

Bitcoin ETF confirms thesis

Flows verify the image. In just one week, $1.33 billion was taken out of U.S. Bitcoin ETFs, the most since February 2025. This is significant since ETFs serve as the main institutional capital bridge. Prolonged outflows indicate a purposeful decrease in exposure as well as profit-taking, and it suggests a move away from speculative growth narratives and toward capital preservation when institutions rotate out of Bitcoin while metals draw investment.

For cryptocurrency bulls, the wider implications are unsettling. Gold and silver's strength is typically a negative sign for riskier assets such as Bitcoin, as it reflects situations where liquidity declines, such as tightening financial conditions, rising real yields or geopolitical unpredictability. Excess liquidity is what makes cryptocurrencies thrive, and when that liquidity retreats, metals flourish.