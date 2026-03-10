AdvertisementAdvert.
    XRP Records Golden Cross, Is $2 Next?

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Tue, 10/03/2026 - 15:03
    XRP price might reclaim $2 again as golden cross emerges on hourly chart.
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    XRP has recorded a new golden cross formation on the hourly chart as the broader altcoin market saw a shift in sentiment. This golden cross formation comes as the price of XRP flipped positive, further solidifying its push to achieve a new monthly high.

    In market formations, a golden cross is usually formed when a short-term Moving Average (M.A) crosses above a longer-term average. In XRP’s case, the 9-day M.A has now flipped the 21-day MA on the hourly chart.

    XRP Price Chart | Source: TradingView/CoinMarketCap

    When this chart is expanded to the daily chart, the crossover has not yet been confirmed, a crucial setup to validate the current uptrend. Thus far this year, the best price level XRP has recorded is $2.40 in early January. 

    Since dropping from this point, the $2 mark has formed a very strong resistance for the asset amid tariff and Middle East tensions. With the current shift in market dynamics, expectations are growing that the coin might have created new market bottom conditions in preparation for a breakout.

    As of writing time, the XRP price was changing hands for $1.386, up 1.9% in the past 24 hours. This short-term rebound is complemented by 2.59% growth over the past seven days.

