Ripple CEO: 2026 to Be 'Defining Year'

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has declared 2026 a "defining year" for the enterprise blockchain and crypto solutions company.

Garlinghouse has detailed the company's aggressive expansion, ambitious acquisitions, and the deepening integration of AI into its core product suite in a recent social media post.

A global pivot

The announcement comes on the heels of an intensive five-day tour across three continents. Garlinghouse, alongside Ripple President Monica Long and other leadership team members, visited international hubs in Dublin, London, Singapore, and Sydney.

The tour served as an integration effort following a massive string of recent acquisitions. Garlinghouse noted that many of the employees they met joined through Ripple's acquisitions of financial technology and infrastructure firms, including GTreasury, Hidden Road, Rail, Palisade, and Solvexia.

Garlinghouse has noted that business centers of gravity "are never stagnant, and getting out of the US coastal mindset is imperative."

AI push

The company is leaning heavily into artificial intelligence, according to Garlinghouse. "AI is becoming a fundamental part of our products," Garlinghouse explained, noting its specific utility "in cash forecasting and liquidity management in real-time for the office of the CFO." He added that while employee productivity is a natural starting point for AI integration, "the end goal is much bigger."

XRP at the center

Garlinghouse remains highly optimistic about the company's trajectory while also stressing that the native XRP token is at the center of this growth.

"2026 is shaping up to be another defining year," Garlinghouse declared. "We’re in the right markets with the right capabilities across payments, custody, liquidity, and treasury management. There's a huge opportunity ahead, and we are making sure XRP is at the center of it."