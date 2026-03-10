Ripple Exec Shares 733% RLUSD Growth Amid Rising Global Demand

Advertisement

Following the buzz around Ripple’s recent milestone, where the leading blockchain firm achieved over $100 billion in payment volume, Reece Merrick, a senior executive at Ripple has highlighted the impressive growth of the Ripple stablecoin, RLUSD, over the period.

While Ripple’s USD (RLUSD) has continued to serve as a highly regulated stablecoin since its launch in 2025, the asset just hit $1 billion market capitalization less than a year after its launch.

Merrick highlighted the growth, attributing it to the rapid expansion of the use of the stablecoin worldwide.

RLUSD gains spotlight amid 733% surge

Merrick has pointed out that stablecoins, especially RLUSD, are gaining mainstream appeal amid growing institutional interests and surging use cases for cross-border transactions.

The executive notes that cross-border B2B payments conducted through stablecoins have surged by 733%, reaching $226 billion in global flows.

With Ripple’s backing, RLUSD has become a top choice among companies turning to blockchain for financial settlements given its ability to reduce foreign exchange costs.

Apart from cross-border settlements, Merrick further stressed that RLUSD, alongside other stablecoins, is increasingly gaining traction in several other financial use cases, including remittances, payroll automation and corporate treasury management.

As the crypto industry continues to evolve, stablecoins are becoming particularly important in emerging markets as they are increasingly used as a hedge against inflation and currency volatility.

Ripple burns 999,965 RLUSD on Ethereum

One of the internal drivers of RLUSD’s growth since its emergence is Ripple’s decisive control of the stablecoin’s circulating supply on both XRPL and Ethereum.

Just recently, Ripple burnt nearly $1 million worth of RLUSD tokens to reduce its supply from the Ethereum network.

This practice is conducted occasionally to boost the token’s scarcity while driving demand as a way to manage its value.