AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

Bitcoin Whale Transaction Crashes 72% Amid Market Drop

By Tomiwabold Olajide
Tue, 17/02/2026 - 15:27
Bitcoin whale transactions drop as sentiment stays fragile on the market.
Advertisement
Bitcoin Whale Transaction Crashes 72% Amid Market Drop
Cover image via U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

According to Ali charts, whale transactions for the largest cryptocurrency by market cap, Bitcoin (BTC), have dropped 72% in two weeks, falling from 5,767 to 1,637.

Advertisement

This follows as sentiment remains fragile on the markets, with the crypto Fear and Greed Index currently at 13, indicating "extreme fear."

Bitcoin is currently in red after it marked its fourth consecutive weekly loss since the start of 2026, with the cryptocurrency struggling to find clear direction as its weekend rally fizzled.

Advertisement

Bitcoin fell ahead of the U.S. market open, tracking weakness in equity futures as investors returned to a more cautious macro backdrop.

HOT Stories
Morning Crypto Report: XRP Not Ready for $1.50: Bollinger Bands, Cardano Foundation Votes 'Yes' on 500,000 ADA Withdrawal, Kiyosaki Details 'Rich Dad' Bitcoin Strategy Ripple CEO Sees Major Legal Victory Likely This Spring

At the time of writing, Bitcoin was down 0.25% in the last 24 hours to $68,125 as Nasdaq 100 futures and S&P 500 contracts fell. 

You Might Also Like
Title news
Mon, 02/16/2026 - 14:58
Bitcoin's On-Chain Data Signal Bear Phase Ahead
ByCaroline Amosun
Advertisement

Flows remain a headwind. U.S.-listed Bitcoin exchange-traded funds saw a fourth straight week of net outflows, with $360 million withdrawn last week.

According to Arkham, Bitcoin ETFs have now recorded four straight weeks of net outflows, with over $3.4 billion leaving the funds in this time frame. If this week closes red, it will be the longest outflow streak since last March.

Bitcoin drops 46% from all-time high

Bitcoin is currently down 46.12% from an all-time high of $126,198 reached last October as it struggled to latch onto rallies in gold or equities. The broader crypto market has lost almost $2 trillion in value over the same period, according to data from CoinGecko.

Bitcoin’s drop followed a major sell-off on Oct. 10, when billions of dollars in crypto bets were liquidated. 

The token’s recent weakness has led some analysts to question whether prices have found a floor, with many seeing $60,000 as a key support level, but that may not hold if risk appetite worsens further.

Standard Chartered predicts Bitcoin could reach $50,000 before recovering to end the year around $100,000, down from a prior projection of $150,000.

Despite market weakness, Strategy continues to add to its Bitcoin position. Today, the Bitcoin treasury company announced it had bought 2,486 BTC for nearly $168.4 million, bringing its total holdings to 717,131 BTC.

#Bitcoin #Bitcoin Price #Bitcoin Price Prediction
Advertisement

Related articles

News
Feb 17, 2026 - 14:57
XRP Network Activity Declines as Burn Rate Falls 75%
ByCaroline Amosun
News
Feb 17, 2026 - 14:55
Charles Schwab Snaps Up Nearly $170 Million of MSTR Shares
ByAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Latest Press releases
Rizz Network Lands $5M Capital Commitment from Nimbus Capital to Drive Next-Generation AI-DePIN Rizz Wireless Rollout
Post-Event Press ReleaseNexTech Summit 2026 Mumbai, India | February 06, 2026
Toobit Launches TradingView Alert Integration to Provide Real-Time Market Signals
Subscribe to daily newsletter

Recommended articles

Interviews
Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
article image Vladislav Sopov
Reviews
Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
article image Dan Burgin
Reviews
Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 3, 2026 - 17:19
“Blockchain Developers Are Solving Problems Other Industries Tackled Decades Ago” — Brandon Vrooman on What Gaming Teaches Crypto
article image Dan Burgin
Price Index
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
XRP Price Index
Cardano (ADA) Price Index
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
Tron (TRX) Price Index
Polygon (POL) Price Index
Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
Solana (SOL) Price Index
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too
Popular articles
News, News
Feb 17, 2026 - 15:27
Bitcoin Whale Transaction Crashes 72% Amid Market Drop
Tomiwabold Olajide
News
Feb 17, 2026 - 14:57
XRP Network Activity Declines as Burn Rate Falls 75%
Caroline Amosun
News
Feb 17, 2026 - 14:55
Charles Schwab Snaps Up Nearly $170 Million of MSTR Shares
Alex Dovbnya
Show all