Bitcoin Whale Transaction Crashes 72% Amid Market Drop

According to Ali charts, whale transactions for the largest cryptocurrency by market cap, Bitcoin (BTC), have dropped 72% in two weeks, falling from 5,767 to 1,637.

This follows as sentiment remains fragile on the markets, with the crypto Fear and Greed Index currently at 13, indicating "extreme fear."

Bitcoin is currently in red after it marked its fourth consecutive weekly loss since the start of 2026, with the cryptocurrency struggling to find clear direction as its weekend rally fizzled.

Bitcoin fell ahead of the U.S. market open, tracking weakness in equity futures as investors returned to a more cautious macro backdrop.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin was down 0.25% in the last 24 hours to $68,125 as Nasdaq 100 futures and S&P 500 contracts fell.

Flows remain a headwind. U.S.-listed Bitcoin exchange-traded funds saw a fourth straight week of net outflows, with $360 million withdrawn last week.

According to Arkham, Bitcoin ETFs have now recorded four straight weeks of net outflows, with over $3.4 billion leaving the funds in this time frame. If this week closes red, it will be the longest outflow streak since last March.

Bitcoin drops 46% from all-time high

Bitcoin is currently down 46.12% from an all-time high of $126,198 reached last October as it struggled to latch onto rallies in gold or equities. The broader crypto market has lost almost $2 trillion in value over the same period, according to data from CoinGecko.

Bitcoin’s drop followed a major sell-off on Oct. 10, when billions of dollars in crypto bets were liquidated.

The token’s recent weakness has led some analysts to question whether prices have found a floor, with many seeing $60,000 as a key support level, but that may not hold if risk appetite worsens further.

Standard Chartered predicts Bitcoin could reach $50,000 before recovering to end the year around $100,000, down from a prior projection of $150,000.

Despite market weakness, Strategy continues to add to its Bitcoin position. Today, the Bitcoin treasury company announced it had bought 2,486 BTC for nearly $168.4 million, bringing its total holdings to 717,131 BTC.