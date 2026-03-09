Top Ripple Exec Meets Democratic Senator

Ripple's Chief Legal Officer, Stuart Alderoty, met with Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) over the weekend to discuss digital asset regulation.

Alderoty shared a photo of the meeting on X (formerly Twitter), noting that the two caught up over lunch in Florida.

Great catching up with @SenGillibrand over lunch this weekend in sunny FL. Her tireless and steady leadership on Market Structure should give everyone optimism that we can get this done - on a bipartisan basis. pic.twitter.com/M21wEAC45j — Stuart Alderoty (@s_alderoty) March 9, 2026

Bipartisan momentum

He used the opportunity to publicly praise the Democratic senator’s efforts regarding cryptocurrency legislation.

"Her tireless and steady leadership on Market Structure should give everyone optimism that we can get this done - on a bipartisan basis," Alderoty wrote.

Senator Gillibrand has been one of the most prominent voices in the Senate regarding cryptocurrency.

Alongside Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), she has co-authored comprehensive, bipartisan crypto legislation aimed at clarifying the roles of regulatory bodies like the SEC and CFTC.

Alderoty's specific mention of "market structure" refers to the ongoing efforts in Congress to define how digital assets are classified (e.g., as securities or commodities) and which agencies have jurisdiction over their trading.

Ripple has spent years embroiled in a high-profile legal battle with the SEC over the classification of its XRP token. Consequently, the company's executives have been highly vocal advocates for Congress to step in and create clear, statutory rules of the road rather than relying on regulation by enforcement.

Alderoty is championing the current bipartisan momentum, but he has not shied away from sharply criticizing officials he views as actively sabotaging progress for political gain. In May 2025, Alderoty took direct aim at Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) after she opposed a bipartisan stablecoin bill.