AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin Two-Year Holders Fall into Extreme Losses as Price Eyes Major Reset

    By Caroline Amosun
    Mon, 2/03/2026 - 14:34
    Bitcoin drops near $60,000, putting recent holders in massive losses, but analysts believe it is a sign for a possible price reset, as seen in previous cycles.
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin Two-Year Holders Fall into Extreme Losses as Price Eyes Major Reset
    Cover image via U.Today
    Google
    Advertisement

    Bitcoin has continued to face a severe price correction as its price fails to reclaim levels seen earlier in the year.

    Amid the prolonged price correction, the asset has continued to approach critical levels, with most investors who purchased BTC within the last two years now sitting at a loss. 

    A recent analysis provided by crypto analytics platform CryptoQuant shows that as the Bitcoin price hovers near the $60,000 region, the average cost basis of Bitcoin investors holding the asset for 18-month to 2-year holders is being tested.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Yield Risks Explained by XRPL Contributor, Schiff Acknowledges Satoshi's Innovation With Bitcoin, Six Macro Events to Define Crypto Market This Week: Morning Crypto Report Ethereum’s Massive Slump Continues With Sixth Straight Red Month
    Article image
    Source: Cryptoquant 

    Bitcoin on verge of major reset

    With Bitcoin’s two-year-old buyers now underwater, the asset is now at a level that has historically marked major turning points in historic market cycles.

    Advertisement

    The prolonged market volatility has weakened Bitcoin’s price action, pushing a large portion of midterm holders into negative territory while shifting overall sentiment from cautious optimism to extreme doubt.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 03/02/2026 - 12:36
    Founder of Major Bitcoin Mining Pool Linked to Large ETH Position as Price Is Under $2,000
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    While the majority of Bitcoin holders are in losses, it has been observed that major corrections tend to intensify when the majority of participants are in profit. This often leads to further price pullbacks.

    Advertisement

    On the other hand, strong rallies have often begun when losses become widespread and market confidence is shaken, as seen currently. This means that the massive losses unrealized by Bitcoin holders could precede a major price recovery.

    Bitcoin’s long-term holders still in profit 

    Nonetheless, it is important to note that long-term holders who accumulated years ago are still in profit, despite the prolonged market volatility that has kept Bitcoin in red over the past few months.

    However, recent buyers, especially those who bought during the later stages of the last rally, are now facing mounting unrealized losses.

    These recent buyers could face bigger losses If Bitcoin decisively drops below $60,000. The positive side is that it could be a potential opportunity for a possible “reset,” phase where excessive optimism is completely eliminated and creates a chance for a healthier environment that could fuel a sustainable recovery.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin Price Prediction #CryptoQuant
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 2, 2026 - 14:30
    BitMine Ethereum Losses Top $7.34 Billion as Price Tests $1,900 Support
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Mar 2, 2026 - 14:19
    Bitcoin Resists to 15% Tariffs, New BTC Spike on Horizon: Analyst
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MEXC Launches Crypto Persona Test Event, Users Can Win Up to 10g of Gold
    Bybit Unveils 2025 Security Milestone: Intercepts $300M in Impersonalization, Scams and Frauds via New AI-Driven Risk Framework
    Aeternum & Da Nang Government Officials bring Unchained Summit to Da Nang
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 2, 2026 - 14:34
    Bitcoin Two-Year Holders Fall into Extreme Losses as Price Eyes Major Reset
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Mar 2, 2026 - 14:30
    BitMine Ethereum Losses Top $7.34 Billion as Price Tests $1,900 Support
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Mar 2, 2026 - 14:19
    Bitcoin Resists to 15% Tariffs, New BTC Spike on Horizon: Analyst
    Yuri Molchan
    Show all