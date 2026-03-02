AdvertisementAdvert.
    Bitcoin Resists to 15% Tariffs, New BTC Spike on Horizon: Analyst

    By Yuri Molchan
    Mon, 2/03/2026 - 14:19
    Bitcoin is just "shaking out the weak hands" before the next leg up, history says, according to an analyst.
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    A pseudonymous analyst, known as WhaleFactor on the X social media platform, has made a bullish statement on Bitcoin's current market performance. The pioneer cryptocurrency has been holding relatively firm, while the rest of the crypto and stock markets have been going down rapidly, triggered by recent geopolitical events.

    Bitcoin preparing for next leg up: Analyst

    WhaleFactor pointed to the fact that, unlike the stock market, Bitcoin is the only asset that is resisting the global 15% tariffs imposed by the U.S. government on the rest of the world. Unlike BTC, the stock market is going down, shedding value, not only due to the aforementioned tariffs but also because of unraveling geopolitical events.

    “$BTC is the only life raft in a sea of 15% global tariffs and fiat instability,” the analyst boldly said. What is happening, he believes, is nothing but short-term volatility. He expects Bitcoin to stage a rise after this: “the market shaking out the weak hands before the next leg up.”

    To back his point, WhaleFactor published an Alphractal chart of short-term holder (STH) versus long-term holder (LTH) realized prices. The chart shows similar periods of volatility in the past decade and a half, when Bitcoin skyrocketed after heavy plunges.

    Besides, he reminded the community about the main unique feature of Bitcoin — its hard-capped supply of 21 million. He referred to current events in the Middle East, saying that “digital scarcity doesn’t care” about them. Judging by the phrase “tick tock,” the analyst expects the Bitcoin spike to happen relatively soon.

    Robert Kiyosaki on current Bitcoin performance

    Robert Kiyosaki, a renowned financial author who wrote the popular “Rich Dad Poor Dad” book, has commented on the current situation on the financial markets, stressing the recent surge of gold as the traditional inflation hedge added $128 in a single day.

    He stated that he now wishes two of his other top-bet assets — silver and Bitcoin — to follow suit. Bitcoin has recently reached an all-time high of over $5,000, and so did silver. But then both crashed by 30% in a single day, on Jan. 30. As for Bitcoin, it has recently lost the $90,000 level and is now trading around $66,000 per coin.

    #Bitcoin #"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki #Bitcoin Price Prediction
