AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    BitMine Ethereum Losses Top $7.34 Billion as Price Tests $1,900 Support

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Mon, 2/03/2026 - 14:30
    With the Ethereum price failing to recover, Bitmine's treasury losses have now jumped to $7.34 billion.
    Advertisement
    BitMine Ethereum Losses Top $7.34 Billion as Price Tests $1,900 Support
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google

    A major Ethereum (ETH) holder, BitMine, is facing a possible loss of $7.34 billion. According to a recent update by J.A. Maartunn, BitMine is currently sitting on unrealized losses of over $7 billion amid the ongoing price volatility that ETH is witnessing.

    Advertisement

    BitMine's treasury Strategy under pressure from ETH decline

    Notably, the development highlights the risks involved in overleveraged exposures. With the dip in price, BitMine is now prone to possible losses. The digital asset platform had acquired a sizable amount of Ethereum when the price was much higher, and ETH performed well.

    However, with the current "massive paper drawdown," BitMine’s portfolio has recorded a staggering dip from its previous peak. It is worth mentioning that this loss in value is on paper, should BitMine decide to sell at this low price.  

    Ethereum, in the last 30 days, has lost 26.59% of its value amid continued price volatility. As of this writing, Ethereum exchanges hands at $1,941.07, which represents a 2.4% decline in the last 24 hours. ETH, which was changing hands at a peak of $2,025.68, dropped sharply to a low of $1,909.10.

    The asset has managed to recover slightly to the current market price, but this has not changed the situation for BitMine. Should the firm decide to sell, it would suffer massive losses unless the coin rebounds significantly.

    Trading volume has also decreased by 9.97% to $20.92 billion as open interest fell amid bearish sentiment.

    Interestingly, BitMine had recently hit a new Ethereum milestone by purchasing more ETH to take its total holdings to $8.68 billion. This means the Ethereum in its portfolio is at 4,371,497 ETH.

    At the time of the additional acquisition, BitMine was betting on a price rebound and considered the purchase a worthy investment. BitMine, which is linked to Tom Lee and the largest Ethereum treasury firm, had bet the coin could appreciate to $15,000 in the long term.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 03/02/2026 - 11:59
    XRP Ledger Ramps up With 200,000 Spike in Transactions
    ByArman Shirinyan

    Could Ethereum staking tip downside?

    In late January 2026, BitMine had staked more than 50% of its total Ethereum reserves. At the time, the firm had a staggering 2,218,771 ETH valued at over $6.5 billion staked. 

    As per their projection, the staked asset could yield between $190 million and $200 million in annual revenue.

    The current drawdown is a caution for investors in leveraged positions. However, as per historical patterns, unrealized losses often precede market bottoms, and Ethereum may witness a rebound if sentiment shifts.

    #Bitmine #Ethereum
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 2, 2026 - 14:19
    Bitcoin Resists to 15% Tariffs, New BTC Spike on Horizon: Analyst
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Mar 2, 2026 - 13:39
    Strategy's Bitcoin Holdings Top 720,000 BTC
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MEXC Launches Crypto Persona Test Event, Users Can Win Up to 10g of Gold
    Bybit Unveils 2025 Security Milestone: Intercepts $300M in Impersonalization, Scams and Frauds via New AI-Driven Risk Framework
    Aeternum & Da Nang Government Officials bring Unchained Summit to Da Nang
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 2, 2026 - 14:30
    BitMine Ethereum Losses Top $7.34 Billion as Price Tests $1,900 Support
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Mar 2, 2026 - 14:19
    Bitcoin Resists to 15% Tariffs, New BTC Spike on Horizon: Analyst
    Yuri Molchan
    News
    Mar 2, 2026 - 13:39
    Strategy's Bitcoin Holdings Top 720,000 BTC
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all