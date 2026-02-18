AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

Bitcoin Sinks Against Gold as Precious Metal Taps $5,000 Again

By Gamza Khanzadaev
Wed, 18/02/2026 - 16:12
Gold reclaims $5,000 as the Bitcoin-to-gold ratio drops to 13.46. On the other side, BTC's purchasing power is contracting amid the safe-haven narrative.
Advertisement
Bitcoin Sinks Against Gold as Precious Metal Taps $5,000 Again
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Gold has reclaimed the $5,000 per ounce threshold on the TVC chart by TradingView, and this time, the move is not just symbolic. As bullion pushes back into five-handle territory, Bitcoin is slipping in relative terms, with the BTC/XAU ratio drifting lower across intraday and higher time frames.

Advertisement
Advertisement

On Feb. 18, spot gold traded around $5,005, extending a decisive advance that accelerated in the U.S. session. The five-minute chart shows a sequence of higher highs and firm closes above short-term moving averages, while momentum readings remain elevated without clear exhaustion. The technical posture supports continuation, at least while the price holds above the $4,980-$4,990 area.

Bitcoin-to-gold ratio hits weekly lows

The Bitcoin-to-gold ratio fell toward 13.46, down from levels above 13.9 earlier in the week. That means one Bitcoin now buys fewer ounces of gold than it did just days ago.

HOT Stories
Morning Crypto Report: XRP Defends 200-Week Support, Altcoin Sell-Off Hits Five-Year Highs, Arthur Hayes Shares Two Scenarios for Bitcoin Amid 'AI Financial Crisis' Saylor: 'We Are in Crypto Winter'

On the daily chart of gold priced in Bitcoin, the structure favors bullion. The price remains above medium- and long-term moving averages, and pullbacks have been contained. Even if Bitcoin holds steady in dollar terms, its purchasing power relative to gold is contracting.

Advertisement
Article image
BTC/XAU by TradingView

This divergence carries narrative weight. Bitcoin has long been framed as a digital alternative to gold, particularly during inflation concerns or geopolitical strain. When bullion strengthens while the BTC/XAU ratio weakens, investors are effectively voting for the traditional hedge.

In the short term, a continuation in gold toward fresh highs would likely push the ratio into the 13.3-13.4 region unless Bitcoin accelerates sharply. A reversal would require either renewed crypto inflows or a cooling in gold’s bid.

#Bitcoin #Gold
Advertisement

Related articles

News
Feb 18, 2026 - 22:42
Brian Armstrong Explains Why Wall Street Misunderstands Coinbase
ByGodfrey Benjamin
News
Feb 18, 2026 - 16:07
Dogecoin Price at Risk of Losing $0.10 as Volume Drops 7%
ByGodfrey Benjamin
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Latest Press releases
Rizz Network Lands $5M Capital Commitment from Nimbus Capital to Drive Next-Generation AI-DePIN Rizz Wireless Rollout
Post-Event Press ReleaseNexTech Summit 2026 Mumbai, India | February 06, 2026
Toobit Launches TradingView Alert Integration to Provide Real-Time Market Signals
Subscribe to daily newsletter

Recommended articles

Interviews
Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
article image Vladislav Sopov
Reviews
Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
article image Dan Burgin
Reviews
Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 3, 2026 - 17:19
“Blockchain Developers Are Solving Problems Other Industries Tackled Decades Ago” — Brandon Vrooman on What Gaming Teaches Crypto
article image Dan Burgin
Price Index
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
XRP Price Index
Cardano (ADA) Price Index
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
Tron (TRX) Price Index
Polygon (POL) Price Index
Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
Solana (SOL) Price Index
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too
Popular articles
News
Feb 18, 2026 - 22:42
Brian Armstrong Explains Why Wall Street Misunderstands Coinbase
Godfrey Benjamin
News
Feb 18, 2026 - 16:12
Bitcoin Sinks Against Gold as Precious Metal Taps $5,000 Again
Gamza Khanzadaev
News
Feb 18, 2026 - 16:07
Dogecoin Price at Risk of Losing $0.10 as Volume Drops 7%
Godfrey Benjamin
Show all