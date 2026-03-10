Ripple Director Names Turkey, Nigeria and UAE as "Must-Watch" Markets

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Ripple director Reece Merrick presented a strategic development plan for the new stablecoin RLUSD, in which Turkey, Nigeria and the UAE are identified as critically important nodes for the company’s global expansion.

According to his data, transaction volume through stablecoins by 2025 reached $33 trillion, which, for example, is twice the annual turnover of the entire Visa network. At the same time, transaction volume growth reached 72% year over year, while the current market capitalization of the sector stands at $320 billion.

Why are Turkey, Nigeria and UAE critical?

As Merrick writes, these three countries today form the core demand for digital dollars, driving the transition from speculative cryptocurrency use to real financial operations on a global scale.

When it comes to Turkey, it acts as a kind of "currency shield" and represents the largest digital asset market in the North Africa and Middle East region. Amid the instability of the lira, demand for dollar-denominated assets has become a necessity, and RLUSD serves as a key instrument for capital protection.

In Nigeria, the situation is different. Here, Ripple’s stablecoin has already begun to displace traditional banking corridors, offering instant transfers without intermediaries. For comparison, the country generates $59 billion in annual remittances.

Finally, the UAE acts as an institutional bridge. The Emirates have already approved RLUSD for corporate settlements and launched their own dirham-backed stablecoin. According to Merrick, this region will become a sandbox for the global institutional payments market worth $170 billion.

Ripple has spent years preparing infrastructure for this moment, says Merrick, and RLUSD represents a response to institutional demand as major players enter the blockchain ecosystem.