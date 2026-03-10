AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    DOGE $0.10 Price Alert? Dogecoin Confronts Important Barrier

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Tue, 10/03/2026 - 16:09
    Dogecoin saw a sharp move higher, but just one thing remains for a reclamation of $0.10.
    Advertisement
    DOGE $0.10 Price Alert? Dogecoin Confronts Important Barrier
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google

    Dogecoin saw a sharp price move on Tuesday as the broader crypto market rose higher. Crypto market strength extended into Tuesday, with Dogecoin rising for the second day. DOGE saw a significant jump from $0.09 and $0.0997 on Tuesday, printing a large daily candlestick.

    Advertisement

    At the time of writing, Dogecoin was inching closer to $0.10, trading up 8.16% in the last 24 hours to $0.9922. The dog coin has reversed weekly losses, now up 11% in the last seven days.

    Dogecoin's price jump follows the broader recovery of the market as major cryptocurrencies rebounded on Tuesday when optimism rippled through risk markets.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CEO: 2026 to Be 'Defining Year' $2 XRP Back on the Menu: Bollinger Bands, Bitcoin (BTC) Recovers to $70,000 Amid 500% Liquidation Imbalance, 494 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Leaves Singapore's Coinhako to Major Market Maker: Morning Crypto Report
    Article image
    DOGE/USD Daily Chart, Image By: TradingView

    However, the rise could not achieve the $0.10 mark, only reaching $0.0997. A slight barrier is seen above $0.99, as the Dogecoin price retreated from $0.992 on March 5, falling for four straight days.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 02/19/2026 - 15:59
    Dogecoin's $0.10 Breakout Stalls as Metrics Turn Red Amid Market Sell-Off
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Even resistance is anticipated slightly higher, above $0.10 at $0.104 and $0.106, with Dogecoin testing these price points on Feb. 25 and March 4, respectively, but had a failed breakout.

    Dogecoin price

    The daily RSI is slightly above 50, hinting at potential sideways trading and a slight advantage to the bulls.

    Advertisement

    The same sideways trading scenario is present on the four-hour chart, with the setup leading to a potential 37% move.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 03/04/2026 - 14:26
    Dogecoin (DOGE) May Surge to $1.60 This Year: Analyst
    ByYuri Molchan

    According to Alicharts, Dogecoin (DOGE) is consolidating in a triangle on its short-term charts, setting up for a 37% price move. Ali highlighted a triangle pattern forming on Dogecoin's four-hour chart, with the potential for a 37% move, which will target $1.33 if confirmed.

    On-chain and derivatives indicators indicate the market is eyeing stability after the recent sell-off, though conviction is yet to fully return. Analysts believe that the market "already absorbed the negatives and priced them in," with the next move now being awaited.

    This week awaits a slew of economic data, with investors bracing for February inflation data due Wednesday, followed by the January personal consumption expenditures index and JOLTS job openings figures on Friday.

    #Dogecoin News #Dogecoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 10, 2026 - 16:02
    Ripple Director Names Turkey, Nigeria and UAE as "Must-Watch" Markets
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 10, 2026 - 15:11
    Ripple CEO: 2026 to Be 'Defining Year'
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MEXC Records $175M Net Inflows in February, Ranking 4th Among Global CEXs
    Endorphina Club Returns to Host the GamingTECH CEE Awards Ceremony & Party at HIPTHER Prague Summit 2026
    Istanbul Blockchain Week Launches Institutional Markets Summit: Pioneering Institutional Adoption of Digital Assets
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 10, 2026 - 16:09
    DOGE $0.10 Price Alert? Dogecoin Confronts Important Barrier
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Mar 10, 2026 - 16:02
    Ripple Director Names Turkey, Nigeria and UAE as "Must-Watch" Markets
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 10, 2026 - 15:11
    Ripple CEO: 2026 to Be 'Defining Year'
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all