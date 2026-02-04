AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin Quantum Threat Confirmed by Top XRP Contributor After $9 Billion Sell-Off

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 4/02/2026 - 15:06
    Top XRP contributor Dom Kwok pushes the debate over Bitcoin's future security after Galaxy revealed a $9 billion BTC sale tied to quantum fears.
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin Quantum Threat Confirmed by Top XRP Contributor After $9 Billion Sell-Off
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    One of today's unusual catalysts in the crypto narrative did not come from Fed rate, ETF flows or a billion-dollar liquidation cascade, but an earnings call detail that reframed a long-running quantum threat debate as a real portfolio decision. 

    Advertisement

    According to Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz, a client sold around $9 billion worth of Bitcoin, and quantum-computing concerns were the main driver.

    The story gained extra traction after Dom Kwok, an EasyA cofounder known for his contributions to the XRP ecosystem, publicly confirmed the idea that quantum risk to Bitcoin should be treated as credible.

    Advertisement

    This matters because quantum risk, or "Q-Day," is often dismissed as a cryptography problem that will not affect the market anytime in the next 10 years. However, a sale of this size suggests that at least some seasoned investors are already considering this as a real risk, not just some scary tales. 

    HOT Stories
    Ripple Prime Goes Live on Hyperliquid: Why This Is 'God-Mode' Move for XRP Morning Crypto Report: Dogecoin (DOGE) Rises on Musk's Wealth Record, Ethereum (ETH) Eyes 24% Rally, Cardano (ADA) Dethrones Bitcoin Cash and Hyperliquid From Top 10

    Quantum threat for Bitcoin: $9 billion may be just the start

    Considering all this, the core issue is not whether post-quantum cryptography exists but whether Bitcoin's upgrade path can be completed before the perceived window of vulnerability closes. And Novogratz's case is not only alarming; it may be just the tip of a multibillion iceberg.

    As relayed in the thread, Novogratz’s broader point was that the long-term technological solution is likely available while near-term uncertainty lies in governance and social consensus. First of all, among Bitcoin Core developers

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 02/04/2026 - 12:38
    Morning Crypto Report: Dogecoin (DOGE) Rises on Musk's Wealth Record, Ethereum (ETH) Eyes 24% Rally, Cardano (ADA) Dethrones Bitcoin Cash and Hyperliquid From Top 10
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    If a post-quantum transition requires widespread wallet migration and coordinated changes, delays could create an asymmetric fear premium, even without a confirmed breakthrough for quantum computing.

    For market participants, the takeaway is not that quantum will be "here tomorrow," but that the risk is now investable as a narrative, and this exact narrative of "Q-Day" coming can poison the positioning of the wealthiest of Bitcoin holders.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Quantum Computing #XRP #XRP News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 4, 2026 - 15:00
    Ripple Awaits Final Piece of Puzzle as Key Upgrade Activates on XRP Ledger
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Feb 4, 2026 - 14:52
    Binance's CZ: 'No One Manipulates Bitcoin'
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Tramplin Introduces Premium Staking on Solana, a Proven Savings Model Rebuilt for Crypto
    Superform Expands to the U.S. With Mobile App Launch for a User-Owned Neobank
    xMoney Appoints Raoul Pal as Strategic Advisor to Support the Next Phase of Global Payments
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Feb 4, 2026 - 15:06
    Bitcoin Quantum Threat Confirmed by Top XRP Contributor After $9 Billion Sell-Off
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Feb 4, 2026 - 15:00
    Ripple Awaits Final Piece of Puzzle as Key Upgrade Activates on XRP Ledger
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Feb 4, 2026 - 14:52
    Binance's CZ: 'No One Manipulates Bitcoin'
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Feb 4, 2026 - 14:47
    Ripple Prime Goes Live on Hyperliquid: Why This Is 'God-Mode' Move for XRP
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Feb 4, 2026 - 14:30
    Bitcoin Whales Buying the Dip, On-Chain Data Reveals
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Feb 4, 2026 - 15:06
    Bitcoin Quantum Threat Confirmed by Top XRP Contributor After $9 Billion Sell-Off
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Feb 4, 2026 - 15:00
    Ripple Awaits Final Piece of Puzzle as Key Upgrade Activates on XRP Ledger
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Feb 4, 2026 - 14:52
    Binance's CZ: 'No One Manipulates Bitcoin'
    Arman Shirinyan
    Show all