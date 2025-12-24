Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin Quantum Fears Date Back to 2011

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 24/12/2025 - 8:12
    Alarmists warned that the US government would break ECDSA "within 5 years." Skeptics pointed out that quantum computers could barely work.
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin Quantum Fears Date Back to 2011
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    BitMEX Research has shared a retrospective analysis of the long-standing debate regarding quantum computing and its potential threat to Bitcoin.

    Advertisement

    It contrasts discussions from the early days of Bitcoin (circa 2010) with the present day. 

    Interestingly enough, BitMEX Research claims that the arguments happening today are nearly identical to those from 15 years ago.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple Exec Makes Massive 2026 Prediction
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) 50% Downtrend Should End, Ethereum (ETH) Mini-Death Cross Is Nothing, Bitcoin $80,000 Drop: Flip or Flop?
    Not-So-Merry Christmas: Bitcoin to Score Second-Worst Q4 Ever
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Flashes Bullish Signal, XRP Sees 34% Jump in Weekly Inflows, Cardano Midnight (NIGHT) up 20% — Crypto News Digest

    In the early days, some warned that the US government could break Bitcoin’s encryption (ECDSA) within 5 years. They urged an immediate switch to "post-quantum" algorithms.

    Advertisement

    It has shared a threat from the BitcoinTalk forum that represents an early debate regarding the existential threat that quantum computing (QC) poses to Bitcoin. The discussion ranges from alarmist predictions of Bitcoin's death to skepticism regarding the feasibility of quantum technology.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 12/22/2025 - 12:17
    Nothing Is 100% Failsafe: Nate Geraci Ends Bitcoin Quantum Threat Debate
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    The thread begins with the premise that Quantum Computing acts as a "massive hammer" that could shatter current cryptographic algorithms, rendering Bitcoin useless. 

    Advertisement

    Several users (Kiba, Grondilu) argued that if QC becomes powerful enough to crack Bitcoin, it will also crack SSL, banking systems, and military secrets.

    A significant portion of the forum dismissed the threat as "science fiction" or "vaporware." One user noted that the most impressive feat of QC at the time was factoring the number 15, arguing that scaling this to break encryption was decades away. Users also called into question the legitimacy of D-Wave. 

    The benefit of waiting

    If Bitcoin had panicked and switched to quantum-resistant encryption 10 or 15 years ago, it would have been a mistake, BitMEX Research argues.

    Early post-quantum cryptographic signatures were massive in terms of data size (often kilobytes in size).

    Implementing these early solutions would have "bloated" the blockchain, making transactions significantly larger, more expensive, and slower to process.

    By waiting, Bitcoin developers can now look at much more efficient technologies. 

    A 350-byte signature is a major breakthrough. It is small enough to be practical for Bitcoin's block size limits.

    For context, standard Bitcoin signatures (ECDSA/Schnorr) are very small (~64 bytes). Early quantum-resistant schemes were thousands of bytes. 

    #Bitcoin News #Quantum Computing
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 24, 2025 - 6:36
    Ripple Exec Makes Massive 2026 Prediction
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
    Dec 24, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) 50% Downtrend Should End, Ethereum (ETH) Mini-Death Cross Is Nothing, Bitcoin $80,000 Drop: Flip or Flop?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    THORChain Launches Native Cross-Chain Swap Interface in Public Beta
    $GRANT Is Live: GrantiX Lists on BitMart and BingX After Successful IDOs
    EverValue Coin (EVA) consolidates an economic model with growing Bitcoin backing
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 24, 2025 - 8:12
    Bitcoin Quantum Fears Date Back to 2011
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Dec 24, 2025 - 6:36
    Ripple Exec Makes Massive 2026 Prediction
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Crypto Market Review, Price Analysis
    Dec 24, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) 50% Downtrend Should End, Ethereum (ETH) Mini-Death Cross Is Nothing, Bitcoin $80,000 Drop: Flip or Flop?
    Arman Shirinyan
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD