Bitcoin Price Might Hit ATH in Q1 If Bitwise CEO Thesis Holds True

As the cryptocurrency market continues to fluctuate, Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley has predicted a bullish run. In a post on X, Horsley claimed that the crypto market cycle is easily predictable as it follows a pattern that seasoned investors track.

Bitwise CEO Says Crypto Cycles Follow a Familiar Pattern

According to him, the current crypto market drawdown is nothing new and occurred earlier in 2025. Horsley explained that in Q1 2025, Bitcoin experienced a 12% decline, only to be followed by recoveries in Q2 and Q3. This pattern also played out previously in 2022.

In his opinion, the current drop in Bitcoin’s price, for instance, by about 25% from its all-time high (ATH) of $126,000, could lead to a massive recovery. Despite wiping out gains made by investors, Horsley noted that the rebound of crypto should occur in Q1 of 2026.

He countered the fear narrative in the broader cryptocurrency space from some investors who think ‘crypto is finished.’ Horsley noted that historically, the pattern of ‘up and down’ movement of prices remains constant.

Interestingly, despite this repetitive pattern, ‘people will nevertheless be surprised,’ Horsley stated.

The Bitwise CEO argued that during market drops, it is normal for some investors to panic until the market recovers. He said when it does, these same investors who panicked will express surprise. However, experienced investors know and already expect this to happen, as rebounds are as common as crashes.

The crypto sector hit around $4.20 trillion in market capitalization at the start of Q4 2025. It has, however, plunged to $2.97 trillion as a result of the current drawdown. If Horsley’s prediction comes to pass, the crypto sector could expect a rebound within the first three months of 2026.

Analysts Align on Oversold Signals Ahead of Q1 2026

Horsley is not alone in predicting a bullish recovery for the cryptocurrency sector. Recently, Fundstrat Capital CIO Tom Lee expressed confidence that Bitcoin will rebound soon.

Lee opined that Bitcoin is extremely oversold and, based on historical precedent, a recovery could happen before mid-2026.

This aligns with Horsley’s prediction but differs in timelines. Other analysts like Julien Bittel cite the Relative Strength Index (RSI) of Bitcoin, which is below 30, as further indication of a looming recovery for the leading crypto asset.