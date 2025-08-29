Bitcoin Pioneer Charlie Shrem: '5-10 Bitcoin Getting to Be Life-Changing Money Fast’

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Charlie Shrem, an early Bitcoin advocate, entrepreneur, and a founding member of the Bitcoin Foundation, has addressed the global crypto community as he revisited an important BTC forecast he made several years ago.

He stated that his prediction is coming true much faster than he could have expected.

"It's happening faster than I thought": Shrem

Charlie Shrem quoted his tweet published on November 2, 2019, where he made a prediction that caught the Bitcoin community’s attention. Shrem then said that he finds “the best way to hold Bitcoin forever” is to buy between five and ten Bitcoins, put them in the cold storage which “even you can’t access.”

He believes holding at least that much BTC for the future is crucial since he truly thinks that over the next twenty years, this will become money that will be able to change your life: “I truly think that 5 to 10 Bitcoin will be super life-changing money in 20 years from now.”

Today, he said in his tweet that it may happen much earlier than that, since the process is going a lot faster that he expected: “It’s happening faster than I thought.” This is likely his reaction to an accelerated Bitcoin adoption by financial institutions and the promise of Donald Trump to create a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.

It’s happening faster than I thought. https://t.co/REz60kBUr5 — Charlie Shrem (@CharlieShrem) August 29, 2025

Strategy's Saylor believes future belongs to Bitcoin

Michael Saylor, a Bitcoin advocate and a co-founder of the largest Bitcoin treasury company, Strategy, has taken to his X account to send yet another BTC-themed message to the millions of his followers on social media.

Saylor shared an AI-generated image of himself walking along a futuristic landscape with red sand and stones, resembling the surface of Mars. “The Future is Orange,” he tweeted, referring to Bitcoin (the orange color) and thus making another reference to Elon Musk this week.

The first one was when he tweeted a “Bitcoin Maximus” post a day before, referencing Elon Musk-made meme “Kekius Maximus.”