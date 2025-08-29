Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin Pioneer Charlie Shrem: '5-10 Bitcoin Getting to Be Life-Changing Money Fast’

    By Yuri Molchan
    Fri, 29/08/2025 - 10:24
    An early Bitcoin adopter, Charlie Shrem, has revisited his crucial BTC forecast made six years ago
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin Pioneer Charlie Shrem: '5-10 Bitcoin Getting to Be Life-Changing Money Fast’
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Charlie Shrem, an early Bitcoin advocate, entrepreneur, and a founding member of the Bitcoin Foundation, has addressed the global crypto community as he revisited an important BTC forecast he made several years ago.

    He stated that his prediction is coming true much faster than he could have expected.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 08/29/2025 - 08:51
    Mysterious 21,603 Bitcoin Transfer Stuns Community: ‘Something Definitely Cooking’
    ByYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    Was Satoshi Nakamoto Really Hal Finney? Old Photo Reignites Bitcoin's Biggest Mystery
    Breaking: Binance Halts Futures Trading
    Raoul Pal: XRP Undergoing 'Full Porting' Process
    Shiba Inu Forms First 2025 Golden Cross, Peter Brandt Names Key Level for Bitcoin, Dogecoin Whale Empties Binance — Crypto News Digest

    "It's happening faster than I thought": Shrem

    Charlie Shrem quoted his tweet published on November 2, 2019, where he made a prediction that caught the Bitcoin community’s attention. Shrem then said that he finds “the best way to hold Bitcoin forever” is to buy between five and ten Bitcoins, put them in the cold storage which “even you can’t access.”

    Advertisement

    He believes holding at least that much BTC for the future is crucial since he truly thinks that over the next twenty years, this will become money that will be able to change your life: “I truly think that 5 to 10 Bitcoin will be super life-changing money in 20 years from now.”

    Today, he said in his tweet that it may happen much earlier than that, since the process is going a lot faster that he expected: “It’s happening faster than I thought.” This is likely his reaction to an accelerated Bitcoin adoption by financial institutions and the promise of Donald Trump to create a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.

    Strategy's Saylor believes future belongs to Bitcoin

    Michael Saylor, a Bitcoin advocate and a co-founder of the largest Bitcoin treasury company, Strategy, has taken to his X account to send yet another BTC-themed message to the millions of his followers on social media.

    Saylor shared an AI-generated image of himself walking along a futuristic landscape with red sand and stones, resembling the surface of Mars. “The Future is Orange,” he tweeted, referring to Bitcoin (the orange color) and thus making another reference to Elon Musk this week.

    The first one was when he tweeted a “Bitcoin Maximus” post a day before, referencing Elon Musk-made meme “Kekius Maximus.”

    #Charlie Shrem #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 29, 2025 - 8:51
    Mysterious 21,603 Bitcoin Transfer Stuns Community: ‘Something Definitely Cooking’
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Aug 29, 2025 - 8:26
    Was Satoshi Nakamoto Really Hal Finney? Old Photo Reignites Bitcoin's Biggest Mystery
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Money Expo Chile 2025 Concludes with Resounding Success, Showcasing Santiago as LATAM’s Emerging Fintech Hub
    GCL Subsidiary, 2Game Digital, Partners with KuCoin Pay to Accept Secure Crypto Payments in Real Time
    BTC Miner Unveils More Revenue Options for Bitcoiners and Altcoiners
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Aug 29, 2025 - 10:24
    Bitcoin Pioneer Charlie Shrem: '5-10 Bitcoin Getting to Be Life-Changing Money Fast’
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 29, 2025 - 8:51
    Mysterious 21,603 Bitcoin Transfer Stuns Community: ‘Something Definitely Cooking’
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 29, 2025 - 8:26
    Was Satoshi Nakamoto Really Hal Finney? Old Photo Reignites Bitcoin's Biggest Mystery
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all