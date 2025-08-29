Advertisement
    Mysterious 21,603 Bitcoin Transfer Stuns Community: ‘Something Definitely Cooking’

    By Yuri Molchan
    Fri, 29/08/2025 - 8:51
    Mind-blowing amount of Bitcoin has been transferred anonymously, sparking a hot discussion
    Blockchain sleuth Whale Alert, which monitors large cryptocurrency transfers and shares the details on its website and X account, has spotted five hefty transactions, carrying almost $2.5 billion worth of Bitcoin.

    The community immediately started to discuss these massive Bitcoin transfers with many seeing these transfers as significant, as if something was “cooking.”

    21,603 Bitcoin on the move

    The aforementioned data source revealed five transactions, carrying a total of 21,603 Bitcoins. There have been two consecutive transactions of 7,802 BTC each, and later the community spotted three BTC transfers of 2,000 BTC each. The total value of these transfers is close to $2.5 billion.

    Each of these five massive transactions was made between anonymous blockchain wallets.

    The community got excited, discussing these anonymous transactions. Many connected them to the current Bitcoin price decline, assuming that whales have been reshuffling their holdings. One X user stated that perhaps “something is cooking.”

    Over the past 24 hours, the world’s flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has slumped by 3.32%, sliding from $113,480 to the $109,700 level.

    #Bitcoin #Cryptocurrency Whales
