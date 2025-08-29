Mysterious 21,603 Bitcoin Transfer Stuns Community: ‘Something Definitely Cooking’

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Blockchain sleuth Whale Alert, which monitors large cryptocurrency transfers and shares the details on its website and X account, has spotted five hefty transactions, carrying almost $2.5 billion worth of Bitcoin.

🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 2,000 #BTC (222,234,876 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallethttps://t.co/GyYc9ssspr — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) August 29, 2025

The community immediately started to discuss these massive Bitcoin transfers with many seeing these transfers as significant, as if something was “cooking.”

21,603 Bitcoin on the move

The aforementioned data source revealed five transactions, carrying a total of 21,603 Bitcoins. There have been two consecutive transactions of 7,802 BTC each, and later the community spotted three BTC transfers of 2,000 BTC each. The total value of these transfers is close to $2.5 billion.

Each of these five massive transactions was made between anonymous blockchain wallets.

🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 7,802 #BTC (876,654,573 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallethttps://t.co/gvZp4AEqum — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) August 28, 2025

The community got excited, discussing these anonymous transactions. Many connected them to the current Bitcoin price decline, assuming that whales have been reshuffling their holdings. One X user stated that perhaps “something is cooking.”

Over the past 24 hours, the world’s flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has slumped by 3.32%, sliding from $113,480 to the $109,700 level.