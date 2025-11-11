AdvertisementAdvert.
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Loses Zero, Saylor’s Strategy Makes Biggest Bitcoin Purchase in Months, Ripple Taking Over — Crypto News Digest

    By Dan Burgin
    Tue, 11/11/2025 - 18:24
    Crypto market today: Shiba Inu regains key price level; Michael Saylor’s Strategy Buys $50 Million in Bitcoin; CNBC highlights Ripple’s $40 billion valuation.
    Michael Saylor's strategy buys additional $50 million in Bitcoin
    Michael Saylor's strategy buys additional $50 million in Bitcoin 

    Strategy has snapped up $50 million worth of Bitcoin.

    • Major purchase. Business intelligence firm Strategy has acquired an additional $50 million in Bitcoin.

    Business intelligence firm Strategy has snapped up an additional $50 million worth of Bitcoin (BTC), according to a Monday announcement. This is the company's biggest purchase since late September.   

    The latest batch of coins has been acquired at an average price of $102,557, pushing the firm's average purchasing price a tad higher to $74,079.   With the latest Bitcoin buy, the company's Bitcoin holdings have now swelled to a whopping 641,692 BTC. 

    • Investor concerns. Despite the purchase, skepticism persists.

    Strategy is facing mounting skepticism following its stock plunge. Prominent venture capitalist and angel investor Jason Calacanis recently suggested that the company could go belly-up, urging investors not to touch it.  

    Strategy recently secured a credit rating of B‑ from S&P Global Ratings. Even though this was presented as a milestone by the company, the Financial Times argues that the rating shows Strategy's lack of diversification and large debt obligations. 

    CNBC highlights Ripple's $40 billion valuation 

    2025 has been a banner year for Ripple, with the company's valuation soaring to $40 billion.

    • Ripple’s rapid growth. CNBC reports that Ripple Labs is actively “conquering” the crypto market through a series of high-profile acquisitions.

    CNBC, one of the leading financial outlets, has stated that blockchain firm Ripple Labs is currently in the process of "conquering" crypto. The media outlet has pointed to Ripple's acquisition spree, which includes treasury management firm GTreasury. 

    During the recent Swell event, Ripple also announced that its valuation had soared to $40 billion after the company wrapped up a mammoth $500 million funding round that had Mike Novogratz's Galaxy Digital among the participants. 

    • Regulatory challenges. Garlinghouse acknowledged that regulatory uncertainty remains a major hurdle.

    In a recent CNBC interview, Garlinghouse told CNBC that Ripple wants to get ahead of the market by bridging crypto with traditional finance. 

    Garlinghouse says that it is challenging for traditional institutions to adopt crypto due to insufficient regulatory clarity.  The high-stakes market structure bill has stalled in the Senate, and some industry analysts now believe that the odds of the bill passing this year are rather low. 

    Shiba Inu removes a zero, regains key price level

    The scary zero that was added to Shiba Inu's price is finally gone, which opens up possibilities for a proper recovery.

    • Breakout moment. After weeks of stagnation, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has finally removed a zero.

    After weeks of waiting, Shiba Inu has finally removed a zero from its price, returning to the $0.000010 level for the first time. For traders and investors who have been watching the token languish under strong resistance since mid-October, the move carries substantial psychological weight despite its modest raw percentage. 

    • Market sentiment. The move carries psychological importance for traders.

    Following several unsuccessful attempts to close above the $0.000010 mark, the breakout occurred. Now that this cursed zero has passed, market sentiment has cautiously turned bullish, suggesting the possibility of a longer-term recovery trend if momentum can continue. 

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Bitcoin #Ripple News #XRP #MicroStrategy #Michael Saylor
