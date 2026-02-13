AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

'Bitcoin Is a Zero': Peter Schiff Reignites Criticism as BTC Reacts to Softer CPI Print

By Gamza Khanzadaev
Fri, 13/02/2026 - 15:08
Is Bitcoin a math-based discipline or empty symbolism? As BTC struggles in early 2026, Peter Schiff reignites the debate against cryptocurrency maximalists following the latest US inflation data.
Advertisement
'Bitcoin Is a Zero': Peter Schiff Reignites Criticism as BTC Reacts to Softer CPI Print
Cover image via U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Peter Schiff is back in the headlines with his signature satirical critique of Bitcoin, this time about the so-called “mathematical” foundation of the cryptocurrency. Replying to a viral post that praised Bitcoin as a rules-based monetary system — contrasting it with gold's physical and fiat's political nature — the financial expert responded with rare agreement, only to say that "Bitcoin is a zero."

Advertisement

Why Schiff remains bearish: Dismissing Bitcoin's role after January CPI print

Schiff's latest remarks landed an hour before the key U.S. macro data of this month hit the timeline. On Feb. 13, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported headline CPI for January at 0.2% month-over-month, undercutting consensus forecasts of 0.3%. Core CPI came in as expected at 0.3% but ticked up from December’s 0.2%, highlighting stickiness in underlying price pressures.

Bitcoin briefly rallied to $67,600 on the Binance chart presented by TradingView in the minutes following the CPI release, as softer headline inflation improved risk appetite.

HOT Stories
Morning Crypto Report: Binance Lists New XRP Pair, Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Maintains Top 10 Spot as 'Bitcoin Without Saylor,' Cardano's Hoskinson Sets 3 'Anti-Cynicism' Criteria for New Projects Ripple CEO Dubs New CFTC Committee 'Olympics Crypto Roster'

However, core data tempered the optimism. News traders walked back initial bids, and BTC settled near $67,360 on the one-minute chart, forming an intraday range between $65,300 and $67,600.

Advertisement
Article image
BTC/USD by TradingView

Schiff’s position has not changed in over a decade. For him, Bitcoin lacks yield, cash flow or industrial use — unlike gold, which he supports as a real asset with tangible demand. 

Bitcoin maximalists counter with its coded 21 million cap, automated halving cycles and a monetary policy that does not rely on politics, which is debatable considering how United States policy affected the crypto market in 2025 and continues to in 2026.

You Might Also Like
Title news
Fri, 02/13/2026 - 12:41
Bitcoin Approaches Undervalued Zone: Report
ByYuri Molchan
Advertisement

Supply dynamics remain unchanged for Bitcoin, with the current issuance sitting at 3.125 BTC per block. Yet as the price of the cryptocurrency halved in price since the October 2025 all-time high, Bitcoin struggles to attract sustained capital rotation from traditional safe havens like gold, especially.

After today's CPI release, all eyes are on the March 4, 2026 FOMC meeting. With dollar liquidity being the dictator for the markets, and in particular digital assets with Bitcoin at the forefront, one side reads math as monetary discipline. The other, represented by Schiff, reads it as empty symbolism.

#Bitcoin #Peter Schiff #Bitcoin News
Advertisement

Related articles

News
Feb 13, 2026 - 15:02
Solana Could See 12% Move If Key Support Holds
ByTomiwabold Olajide
News
Feb 13, 2026 - 14:47
Shiba Inu Open Interest Surges Against Bitcoin and XRP
ByCaroline Amosun
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Latest Press releases
Post-Event Press ReleaseNexTech Summit 2026 Mumbai, India | February 06, 2026
Toobit Launches TradingView Alert Integration to Provide Real-Time Market Signals
Paris Blockchain Week 2026 Where Institutions and Digital Assets Finally Meet
Subscribe to daily newsletter

Recommended articles

Interviews
Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
article image Vladislav Sopov
Reviews
Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
article image Dan Burgin
Reviews
Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 3, 2026 - 17:19
“Blockchain Developers Are Solving Problems Other Industries Tackled Decades Ago” — Brandon Vrooman on What Gaming Teaches Crypto
article image Dan Burgin
Price Index
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
XRP Price Index
Cardano (ADA) Price Index
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
Tron (TRX) Price Index
Polygon (POL) Price Index
Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
Solana (SOL) Price Index
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too
Popular articles
News
Feb 13, 2026 - 15:08
'Bitcoin Is a Zero': Peter Schiff Reignites Criticism as BTC Reacts to Softer CPI Print
Gamza Khanzadaev
News
Feb 13, 2026 - 15:02
Solana Could See 12% Move If Key Support Holds
Tomiwabold Olajide
News
Feb 13, 2026 - 14:47
Shiba Inu Open Interest Surges Against Bitcoin and XRP
Caroline Amosun
Show all