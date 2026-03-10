Bitcoin Exchange Balance Hits All-Time Low, BTC Supply Shock on Horizon?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

In a recent tweet, crypto analyst Vivek Sen shared recently disclosed analytics data, revealing that Bitcoin balances across various crypto trading platforms have been running drastically low.

Binance Research has published a similar post, but it tracks a much shorter period than the chart shared by Vivek Sen.

Bitcoin supply on exchanges hits all-time low

A chart shared by the analyst shows that since March 21, 2025, and roughly Jan. 16, 2026, the amount of Bitcoin held by investors on crypto exchanges has decreased from slightly less than 3.4 million coins to around 2.4 million.

This drastic decline has taken place within a span of almost a year, signalling that investors have been aggressively withdrawing BTC from exchanges to cold wallets and specialized crypto custody platforms.

Advertisement

The chart also shows the changes in Bitcoin's price trajectory over the past year, as the world’s largest digital asset has been going up and down; it reached an all-time high above $120,000 in October but has so far returned to the upper-$60,000 levels, where it was in March last year.

BITCOIN BALANCE ON EXCHANGES HITS AN ALL TIME LOW.



SUPPLY SHOCK INCOMING 🚀 pic.twitter.com/nRUUV6Ut0k — Vivek Sen (@Vivek4real_) March 10, 2026

The analyst believes that the chart may indicate an approaching Bitcoin supply shock, particularly now that only one million Bitcoins remain to be mined out of 21 million.

Advertisement

Robert Kiyosaki encourages community to buy Bitcoin and Ethereum

Robert Kiyosaki, an investment guru, known for his popular book “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” has published yet another warning of the biggest ever market crash that he expects to take place soon.

It was first published in his book called “Rich Dad’s Prophecy” in 2013. Over the past six years, Kiyosaki has repeatedly reminded the community of it, predicting a crash. He believes that after 2008, the "Great Financial Crisis was never fixed." And in 2026, the "crash will be led by Black Rocks private credit Ponzi scheme," he says.

Kiyosaki reckons that hoarding physical gold and silver, as well as accumulating Bitcoin and Ethereum, is a way to become a winner when the crash hits the markets and these “real assets” skyrocket in price.

REPEATING A WARNING



In Rich Dad’s Prophecy (2013) I warned the biggest stock market crash in history….was STILL coming.



In 2026, I hope I am wrong…. Yet I am afraid that crash is now arriving.



Why did I make that prediction?



Because the cause of the 2008 crash, the GFC,… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) March 10, 2026

“I continue to suggest investors become proactive and acquire gold, silver, Bitcoin, Ethereum,” Kiyosaki tweeted, adding oil wells to that list.