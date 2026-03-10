AdvertisementAdvert.
    Is the 'Bitcoin Pyramid' Cracking? Peter Schiff Predicts Forced BTC Liquidations by MicroStrategy

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 10/03/2026 - 9:07
    Peter Schiff warns of a "Bitcoin pyramid" collapse at MicroStrategy. Discover how 11.5% STRC preferred share dividends could force Michael Saylor to liquidate Bitcoin to cover cash burning in 2026.
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google

    Economist Peter Schiff, in a recent post on X, revealed what he believes is the main vulnerability in Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin strategy, which he bluntly called a "Bitcoin pyramid." At the center of the discussion is the instrument STRC — Stretch Preferred Stock — which, according to Schiff, could become the reason for the first forced sale of Bitcoin in the history of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy).

    What is STRC? These are preferred shares that operate on a principle different from the ordinary MSTR stock. First, unlike the volatile Bitcoin price, the STRC share aims to always trade at exactly $100, which, according to Strategy and its economists, makes the instrument attractive to conservative funds that are prohibited from buying crypto directly.

    To keep the share price at the $100 level during market declines, Strategy must raise the yield, and in March this year, the rate reached 11.5% annually. In addition, STRC holders stand first in line to receive payments. The company is obligated to pay them monthly dividends in dollars before any profits can go to holders of ordinary shares.

    Why does Schiff call this a "Bitcoin pyramid?"

    The essence, in his view, lies in recursive debt. Strategy issues STRC to obtain dollars, but those dollars are used to buy Bitcoin, while Bitcoin itself does not generate cash flow, as it has no dividends. Therefore, to pay 11.5% to STRC holders, Saylor must either attract new investors, which Schiff considers a classic sign of a pyramid structure, or spend cash reserves, meaning selling Bitcoin.

    At the moment, Strategy’s cash reserves are estimated at $2.25 billion. With the current 11.5% rate and the volume of preferred shares issued, the company spends hundreds of millions of dollars per year just to service this stability instrument.

    Because of this, Schiff warns that once the cash runs out, Saylor will face a choice. Either declare a dividend default, which would wipe out the value of STRC and collapse confidence in MSTR, or begin liquidating Bitcoin.

