178% in Volume in 24 Hours: Hyperliquid's (HYPE) Enormous and Unexpected Recovery

The native token of Hyperliquid, HYPE, has experienced a sharp increase in trading activity on major exchanges. Volume increased by about 178% in the last day, and the price saw a significant double-digit gain, rising to the $34 range. Technical breakout conditions, combined with increasing derivatives activity, are responsible for the abrupt increase in liquidity and price momentum.n

Unexpected surge

A technical breakout above multiple resistance levels that had capped the asset for weeks seems to be the most direct cause of the rally. The cluster of moving averages in the $30-$32 range, which had previously served as dynamic resistance, was decisively surpassed by HYPE on the daily chart. After the price moved out of this range, momentum picked up speed. Algorithmic buying and stop orders are frequently triggered by breakouts through moving average resistance, which can quickly intensify upward movements.

As evidenced by the futures volume metrics, the rally also corresponds with robust derivatives activity. In just one day, Hyperliquid recorded futures volume of about $2.85 billion, indicating a significant rise in speculative activity. Rising prices and an increase in derivatives activity usually mean that traders are positioning for continuation rather than closing positions.

The move is further contextualized by long/short data. Long positions marginally outnumber short positions on Binance, where the long/short ratio stays above 1. With ratios nearing 1.6 in favor of long exposure, top trader positioning is even more skewed toward the bullish side. Traders appear to be leaning toward upside continuation based on this imbalance.

Trading activity supports narrative

Data on exchange flows also shows a sharp rise in trading activity. Strong inflows during one-hour periods are among the significant capital movements seen in futures flow statistics over shorter time periods. However, liquidation data suggests that some short positions were driven out of the market during the rally.

Because traders closing losing positions essentially buy back the asset, short liquidations can further speed up price movement.

The distribution of trading volume among platforms is another contributing factor. About $750 million worth of HYPE trading activity was recorded on Binance alone. Bybit, MEXC and OKX also saw significant volumes. Instead of reflecting isolated trading activity, such widespread participation across exchanges typically indicates growing market interest.