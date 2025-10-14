Bitcoin Could Be Cracked by Quantum Computers in 2-3 Years, Analyst Alerts

For the first time in a long while, the Bitcoin community is staring at a problem that has nothing to do with ETF flows or the U.S.- China trade war, but rather with the raw math behind the network itself.

Charles Edwards, head of Capriole Investments, has been sounding the alarm that quantum computers may only need around 700 usable qubits to breach Bitcoin’s elliptic curve signatures, and if those machines arrive in 2-3 years as he expects, the entire crypto stack could be left wide open unless something changes — and fast.

What makes the warning sting is not only the small number but the speed. Studies cited by Edwards and others show that somewhere between 700 and 2,300 logical qubits could run Shor’s algorithm at the scale needed to reconstruct private keys from public ones.

Google, IBM and Chinese state labs are already sprinting toward that zone with billions in funding, and the consensus inside quantum research circles is that the first dangerous breakthroughs do not belong to the 2040s anymore but to the late 2020s.

"Q-Day" for Bitcoin

Researchers call the moment it will become possible “Q-Day.” On Q-Day, every public key ever exposed turns into a target. And the quiet threat is worse — hackers can copy data today and wait to break it later. So the countdown has already begun as to whether the machines exist yet or not.

Fix Bitcoin in 2026 or forget about million-dollar price targets, says Edwards. Markets can digest volatility, miners can handle halvings, but math does not negotiate. When quantum machines cross the line, there is no undo button — only whoever migrated in time and whoever did not.