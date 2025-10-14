AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin Could Be Cracked by Quantum Computers in 2-3 Years, Analyst Alerts

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 14/10/2025 - 14:03
    Bitcoin faces quantum computing threat within three years, analyst Charles Edwards warns
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin Could Be Cracked by Quantum Computers in 2-3 Years, Analyst Alerts
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    For the first time in a long while, the Bitcoin community is staring at a problem that has nothing to do with ETF flows or the U.S.- China trade war, but rather with the raw math behind the network itself.

    Advertisement

    Charles Edwards, head of Capriole Investments, has been sounding the alarm that quantum computers may only need around 700 usable qubits to breach Bitcoin’s elliptic curve signatures, and if those machines arrive in 2-3 years as he expects, the entire crypto stack could be left wide open unless something changes — and fast.

    What makes the warning sting is not only the small number but the speed. Studies cited by Edwards and others show that somewhere between 700 and 2,300 logical qubits could run Shor’s algorithm at the scale needed to reconstruct private keys from public ones. 

    Advertisement

    Google, IBM and Chinese state labs are already sprinting toward that zone with billions in funding, and the consensus inside quantum research circles is that the first dangerous breakthroughs do not belong to the 2040s anymore but to the late 2020s.

    "Q-Day" for Bitcoin

    Researchers call the moment it will become possible “Q-Day.” On Q-Day, every public key ever exposed turns into a target. And the quiet threat is worse — hackers can copy data today and wait to break it later. So the countdown has already begun as to whether the machines exist yet or not.

    Fix Bitcoin in 2026 or forget about million-dollar price targets, says Edwards. Markets can digest volatility, miners can handle halvings, but math does not negotiate. When quantum machines cross the line, there is no undo button — only whoever migrated in time and whoever did not.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Quantum Computing
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 14, 2025 - 13:56
    Suspicious XRP Spike: Unusual 30% Surge
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Oct 14, 2025 - 12:57
    Bitcoin Core v30 Upgrade in Spotlight Again, Will Community Ever Unite?
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Tria raises $12M to be the leading self-custodial neobank and payments infrastructure for humans and AI.
    World AI Show Welcomes MIDA as Strategic Investment Partner, Strengthening Malaysia’s Position as AI & Investment Hub
    Intelligence Awakens, Civilization Sets Sail: ARK DAO Launches, Opening a New Era of AI and Community Co-Governance in Decentralization
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 14, 2025 - 14:03
    Bitcoin Could Be Cracked by Quantum Computers in 2-3 Years, Analyst Alerts
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 14, 2025 - 13:56
    Suspicious XRP Spike: Unusual 30% Surge
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 14, 2025 - 12:57
    Bitcoin Core v30 Upgrade in Spotlight Again, Will Community Ever Unite?
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all