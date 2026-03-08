AdvertisementAdvert.
    Bitcoin Could Average $500,000 This Cycle, According to Updated S2F Model by PlanB

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 8/03/2026 - 17:06
    Quantitative analyst PlanB has updated his Bitcoin S2F model, forecasting a potential $500,000 average price by 2028.
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google

    Popular crypto analyst known under the nickname PlanB, the creator of the Stock-to-Flow S2F model, has presented an updated Bitcoin outlook. According to it, the average price in the current 2024-2028 cycle may reach $500,000 per BTC.

    On the attached chart it can be seen that despite current volatility and a price near $67,000 per Bitcoin, the first cryptocurrency is located in a zone that the analyst historically considers extremely favorable for buying.

    Is this "ultimate buy opportunity" for Bitcoin?

    His S2F model evaluates the scarcity of the asset by comparing its existing supply, stock, with the annual mining output, flow. After each halving, the inflow of new BTC is reduced by half, which, according to PlanB’s logic, inevitably pushes the price upward.

    Article image
    Bitcoin Price Outlook, Source: PlanB

    On the chart, the dotted S2F line makes a jump after 2024, pointing to a target range around half a million dollars.

    There are three key points in PlanB's recent outlook:

    • The first is historical accuracy. The author reminds readers about his past successes. In 2015 he began buying BTC at $400, and in 2019, when the price was below $4,000, his model predicted growth to $55,000. This target was later reached.
    • The second argument is current undervaluation. The blue and green dots on the chart — the RSI indicator — show that the market is not overheated yet. From the model’s perspective, the current $67,000 is only the beginning of the path toward the cycle’s average value.
    • Finally, the analyst stresses that there is no guarantee. The S2F model has often faced criticism for not accounting for demand and focusing only on supply.

    In summary, PlanB sees the current situation as an ultimate buying opportunity. He believes Bitcoin is significantly undervalued, while investors should remember the high volatility. The road to $500,000 per BTC may include deep drawdowns, as happened in previous cycles.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Bitcoin News
