AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin Core v30 Upgrade in Spotlight Again, Will Community Ever Unite?

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Tue, 14/10/2025 - 12:57
    New attack vector on Bitcoin Core v30.0 has emerged, complicating already controversial upgrade
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin Core v30 Upgrade in Spotlight Again, Will Community Ever Unite?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    A cryptocurrency analyst and Bitcoin (BTC) maximalist, Knut Svanholm, has criticized Bitcoin Core v30.0’s expansion of the OP_RETURN limit to 100,000 bytes for multiple outputs per transaction. Svanholm argues the move will enable "shitcoining" like crowdfunding and staking on Bitcoin’s layer 1 and increase costs for peer-to-peer transfers.

    Advertisement

    Bitcoin maximalists warn against diluting Bitcoin’s core mission

    Notably, the Bitcoin Core v3.0 introduces technical changes, removing the 80-byte limit and reducing relay fees. The changes will make it easier and cheaper to store data, build metaprotocols and execute more complex applications.

    These kinds of developments are typically done on other chains like Ethereum. Although some developers consider this a technical enhancement, Bitcoin purists like Svanholm view it as an ideological threat.

    He specifically referred to developers like Electron Arc-20 who are celebrating the development. Svanholm maintained that the functions are non-Bitcoin-native features that resemble altcoin — "shitcoin" — behavior.

    The Bitcoin maximalist believes that using Bitcoin for speculative or nonessential purposes dilutes its core mission. He insists that the primary intended use case of Bitcoin should be for sending and receiving sats privately and cheaply. Svanholm says everything else, such as DeFi, staking, crowdfunding and NFTs, is all abuse cases that clutter the network and increase transaction costs.

    He called on users in the ecosystem to resist and reject Bitcoin Core v30, a new take on the controversial stance in the community. He suggested that users switch to Bitcoin Knots, an alternative implementation that does not include these changes that have caused controversy.

    According to him, this is the only way to keep the Blockchain pure and prevent pollution of the ecosystem. "The shitcoiners are running out of gullible morons to scam... now they have to find new fools in the Bitcoin space," he stated.

    Developers divided as community debate on Core v30 intensifies

    Knut Svanholm is not alone in this opinion. Recently, Luke Dashjr, a prominent developer famous for his work on Bitcoin Knots, also kicked against the move. Dashjr considers running Core v30 as an endorsement of child sexual abuse materials, a claim that makes many ponder whether the community will ever unite in its ideologies.

    However, a pro-Core v30 developer, Jimmy Song, does not agree that running the software poses an existential threat to the asset. Song insists that there will always be bad actors who could leverage some features, but it will not kill Bitcoin.

    While the debate rages, the Bitcoin community was recently stunned when five sequential blocks were mined on the blockchain within 20 minutes. The four-minute average time puzzled many.

    #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 14, 2025 - 11:29
    Urgent Shiba Inu Alert Issued as Fake SHIB Sites Target Wallets: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Oct 14, 2025 - 11:23
    Bitcoin (BTC) Secures Biggest Fakeout of Q4, 2025: Will It Destroy $100,000?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    World AI Show Welcomes MIDA as Strategic Investment Partner, Strengthening Malaysia’s Position as AI & Investment Hub
    Intelligence Awakens, Civilization Sets Sail: ARK DAO Launches, Opening a New Era of AI and Community Co-Governance in Decentralization
    ViaBTC Unveils Enhanced Collateralized Loan Service for Global Miners
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 14, 2025 - 12:57
    Bitcoin Core v30 Upgrade in Spotlight Again, Will Community Ever Unite?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 14, 2025 - 11:29
    Urgent Shiba Inu Alert Issued as Fake SHIB Sites Target Wallets: Details
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 14, 2025 - 11:23
    Bitcoin (BTC) Secures Biggest Fakeout of Q4, 2025: Will It Destroy $100,000?
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all