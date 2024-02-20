Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for February 20

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Cryptocurrencies need time to accumulate more energy for a further move, according to CoinStats.

BTC chart by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) is almost unchanged since yesterday, according to CoinStats.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is rising after a false breakout of the local support level of $51,510.

If buyers hold the initiative and keep the price above $52,000 until the end of the day, there is a possibility to see a resistance breakout tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the situation is also bullish. The rate of has come back to the $52.393 level. If the bar closes near it, one can expect an upward move to the $53,000 zone until the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

On the weekly chart, the price is on its way to testing the previous candle peak of $52,884. If the growth continues, there is a possibility to see a test of the $54,000-$55,000 area soon.

Bitcoin is trading at $52,287 at press time.