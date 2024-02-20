Advertisement
Original U.Today article

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for February 20

article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can price of Bitcoin (BTC) get to $53,000 zone by end of week?
Tue, 20/02/2024 - 18:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for February 20
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Cryptocurrencies need time to accumulate more energy for a further move, according to CoinStats.

BTC chart by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) is almost unchanged since yesterday, according to CoinStats.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is rising after a false breakout of the local support level of $51,510. 

If buyers hold the initiative and keep the price above $52,000 until the end of the day, there is a possibility to see a resistance breakout tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the situation is also bullish. The rate of has come back to the $52.393 level. If the bar closes near it, one can expect an upward move to the $53,000 zone until the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

On the weekly chart, the price is on its way to testing the previous candle peak of $52,884. If the growth continues, there is a possibility to see a test of the $54,000-$55,000 area soon.

Bitcoin is trading at $52,287 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

