BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for February 19

The new week has stated neutral for the cryptocurrency market, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by almost 1% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's slight rise, the price of BTC is trading sideways, gaining energy for a further move. As none of the sides has seized the initiative yet, ongoing consolidation in the area of $51,000-$52,000 is the more likely scenario for the current week.

Bitcoin is trading at $52,069 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is one of the biggest gainers today, rising by 3.76%.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the price of ETH remains bullish until the rate is above the $2,869 level.

However, if the bar closes far from its peak, there is a chance to see sideways trading so buyers can gather more strength for a further move.

Ethereum is trading at $2,894 at press time.

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has followed BTC and ETH, going up by 0.44%.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, XRP is looking rather more bearish than bullish. If the daily candle cannot fix above yesterday's bar peak, there is a chance to see a correction to the $0.54 zone.

XRP is trading at $0.5567 at press time.