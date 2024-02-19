Advertisement
Original U.Today article

BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for February 19

article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can traders expect correction of main cryptocurrencies this week?
Mon, 19/02/2024 - 15:35
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The new week has stated neutral for the cryptocurrency market, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by almost 1% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's slight rise, the price of BTC is trading sideways, gaining energy for a further move. As none of the sides has seized the initiative yet, ongoing consolidation in the area of $51,000-$52,000 is the more likely scenario for the current week.

Bitcoin is trading at $52,069 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is one of the biggest gainers today, rising by 3.76%.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the price of ETH remains bullish until the rate is above the $2,869 level. 

However, if the bar closes far from its peak, there is a chance to see sideways trading so buyers can gather more strength for a further move.

Ethereum is trading at $2,894 at press time.

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has followed BTC and ETH, going up by 0.44%.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, XRP is looking rather more bearish than bullish. If the daily candle cannot fix above yesterday's bar peak, there is a chance to see a correction to the $0.54 zone.

XRP is trading at $0.5567 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Ethereum Price Prediction #XRP Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

