Advertisement
AD
Original U.Today article

SOL and DOGE Price Prediction for February 19

Advertisement
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Is it possible to see ongoing rise of top 10 coins?
Mon, 19/02/2024 - 18:00
SOL and DOGE Price Prediction for February 19
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Most of the coins are in the green zone, however, there are some exceptions to the rule, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement
Top coins by CoinStats

SOL/USD

The price of Solana (SOL) has increased by 1.49% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the rate of SOL is far from the resistance, which means that buyers might need time to gather more power for a further move. In this regard, consolidation in the area of $110-$115 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

SOL is trading at $113.06 at press time.

DOGE/USD

DOGE has followed the rise of SOL, going up by 2.77%.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's rise, the rate of DOGE has once again failed to fix above the $0.087 zone. Until it happens, one can expect a correction to the $0.084-$0.084 zone.

DOGE is trading at $0.08591 at press time.

#Solana Price Prediction #Dogecoin Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Rebound Triggered as Whales Drive $1 Billion Volume
2024/02/19 18:02
Dogecoin (DOGE) Rebound Triggered as Whales Drive $1 Billion Volume
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image XRP, Litecoin (LTC) Witness Stunning $1 Million Inflow Surge
2024/02/19 18:02
XRP, Litecoin (LTC) Witness Stunning $1 Million Inflow Surge
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Here's Next Key Deadline in Ripple v. SEC Case, Bloomberg Expert Doubts Ethereum ETF Launch in March, Tron Founder Makes Mystery $500 Million Transfer: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
2024/02/19 18:02
Here's Next Key Deadline in Ripple v. SEC Case, Bloomberg Expert Doubts Ethereum ETF Launch in March, Tron Founder Makes Mystery $500 Million Transfer: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

RHUNA Launches to Revolutionize the Events and Entertainment Industry with Fintech Innovation
Mountain Bridge: Revolutionizing Crypto Trading with Global Connectivity and Real-Time Intelligence
The Leading Online Trading Expo Is Coming To Mexico
Chromia and RSTLSS Unite to Bring Digital Asset Design to Web3 Users
Kadena SpireKey Integrates with WebAuthn to Provide Seamless Web3 Interactions
CoinMarketCap Research Publishes Research Report on BitTorrent Chain, the Cornerstone of Interoperability Across Tron, Ethereum and BNB Chain
Web3 Payment Platform Announced Burning of 236 Million Tokens
De.Fi Awards Over $8,000 to Users in Successful Airdrop, Fuels Web3 Growth
Exverse Lands $3M In Private Round To Bring Web3’s ‘Call of Duty’ To Life
R.AI.SE Summit 2024: Enterprise Gateway to Generative AI’s Future
YARD Finance, a Crypto Payment Protocol, Exits Stealth Mode and Opens Access for Early Users
Headway NOVA: New Investing in Real Estate
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

SOL and DOGE Price Prediction for February 19
Dogecoin (DOGE) Rebound Triggered as Whales Drive $1 Billion Volume
XRP, Litecoin (LTC) Witness Stunning $1 Million Inflow Surge
Show all