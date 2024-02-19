SOL and DOGE Price Prediction for February 19

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins are in the green zone, however, there are some exceptions to the rule, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

SOL/USD

The price of Solana (SOL) has increased by 1.49% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the rate of SOL is far from the resistance, which means that buyers might need time to gather more power for a further move. In this regard, consolidation in the area of $110-$115 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

SOL is trading at $113.06 at press time.

DOGE/USD

DOGE has followed the rise of SOL, going up by 2.77%.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's rise, the rate of DOGE has once again failed to fix above the $0.087 zone. Until it happens, one can expect a correction to the $0.084-$0.084 zone.

DOGE is trading at $0.08591 at press time.